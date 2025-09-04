Will Donald Trump impose tariffs on IT services? Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, HCL may suffer most

US President Donald Trump is also mulling levying the remittances of the green card holders and temporary visa holders working in the U.S. Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, HCL may suffer most.

After imposing a punitive additional tariff of 25 per cent over and above the base tariffs of 25 per cent, making the cumulative tariffs 50 per cent, US President Donald Trump is mulling the idea of punishing India in a harsher way. If reports are to be believed, Washington is considering imposing tariffs on the IT service sector. Besides, foreign remote workers and outsourced business processes may be brought under. The Trump administration is also mulling levying the remittances of the green card holders and temporary visa holders working in the US. These moves may impact hundreds of thousands of workers—engineers, coders, managers, and other professionals.

Donald Trump to levy IT services?

These are the people who sustain Silicon Valley and the IT boom in the US. However, they may be additionally taxed for the money they earn in the country. Jack Michael Posobiec III triggered the debate. An alt-right political activist, television correspondent, and former US Navy intelligence officer took to the social media platform to put forward his opinion. In a post on X, he wrote that "all outsourcing should be tariffed" and that foreign countries must "pay for the privilege of providing services remotely to the US the same way as goods."

(Tata Consultancy Services)

Will US tax remote workers?

Analysts believe that tariffs on foreign remote workers would raise the cost of providing IT and back-office services to US companies. It may prompt them to reconsider their existing green card workers and temporary visa holders and hire local workers. It is bound to increase the input costs and make them less competitive.

Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant to suffer

It may also have ripple effects on Indian IT companies that are heavily dependent on the US market. Indian IT services giants like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, and HCL may have to change their strategy. It may be a massive setback for New Delhi. India exported IT services to the US worth $109.40 billion in 2023-24.

(The Silicon Valley)

IT services to be taxed?

India's IT services exports to the USA reached approximately 109.40 billion in 2023-24. India's software and IT services exports reached $200 billion in total during the financial year 2023-24. The biggest part went to the US. The Donald Trump administration has already announced its decision to change the visa rules that may create problems for migrant workers.

H-1B visas allow skilled workers to be employed in the US for several years. The IT service companies have been dependent on the H-1B visas, enabling professionals to gain on-site experience in the US, build client relationships, and work on projects.

Eyes on remittances?

Now, the Trump administration has proposed to restrict visa durations for international students, cultural exchange visitors, and foreign journalists. Similarly, the administration wants to levy the remittances sent by non-citizen workers. This may hit India hard, as Reserve Bank of India data shows the US is the largest source of remittances. They accounted for 27.7%, or $32.9 billion, in 2023-24.

