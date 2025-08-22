Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Will Donald Trump impose more tariffs on India after Jaishankar's Moscow visit? Will he be angry at Modi's meeting with Xi, Putin?

Will Donald Trump slap India with steeper tariffs after S Jaishankar showed defiance and slammed the US for punishing New Delhi after meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin? Will PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin further upset the US president?

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi in the White House. (File Image)
Will US President Donald Trump impose fresh additional tariffs on India after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's Moscow visit? After the US imposed a 34% reciprocal tariff on China in February and Beijing retaliated by levying a 15% tax on Washington, the two countries were caught in a tug of war over tariffs till Beijing faced a cumulative tariff of 245%. Will the Trump administration slap India with even steeper tariffs after Jaishankar showed defiance and slammed the US for punishing New Delhi after meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin? A mercurial Donald Trump may be more upset with India signaling a potential realignment of ties and shift in the geopolitical dynamics, much to the chagrin of Washington?

Why has US Trade Advisor Peter Navarro slammed India?

The earlier sign of a further worsening of India-US ties became evident on Thursday when US Trade Advisor Peter Navarro called India a "Maharaja" of tariffs and accused it of "profiteering" by buying cheap Russian oil, refine it and sell it at premium prices in Europe, Africa and Asia and financing the Russian "war machine" in Ukraine. A day earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar showed defiance to the US by declaring in Russia that he is perplexed at Washington's argument, as India is not the biggest buyer of Russian oil but is the country to buy the most of Russian natural gas. He added that it was the US that had asked India to do everything, including buying Russian oil, to stabilise the international crude oil prices. He also reminded Washington that New Delhi buys US oil and has increased its purchase recently.

Will Mody's meeting with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin upset Donald Trump? 

Donald Trump may also be upset with India indulging in bonhomie with Washington's arch-rival China and Cold War-era enemy Russia. Beijing was quick to back India in the standoff with the US over tariffs. Taking to the social media platform X, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, wrote in a post, "China firmly stands with India to uphold the multilateral trading system and safeguard international fairness and justice." Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the SCO summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin and meet President Xi Jinping and Putin on the sidelines of the meeting. Much to the disappointment of Trump, Jaishankar also announced in the Russian capital of Moscow that the two countries have agreed to enhance energy cooperation, indicating a purchase of more crude oil from Russia. 

Will India mollify US?

On the other hand, India has also tried to mollify the US president by buying more oil and suspending the import duty on cotton. Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) ordered to buy more than two million barrels of US oil last week. However, the US responded by hitting India hard and suspending the talks on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) for an indefinite period.  Will he crack the whip further and slap India with a fresh punitive tariff?

