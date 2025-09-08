Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EXPLAINER

Will Trump impose more additional tariffs on India to bring Putin to his knees? Will it cause Russian economy to collapse?

After Russia refused to agree to a ceasefire and increased the attacks instead, US President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling the idea of imposing additional tariffs on those countries that buy Russian oil. Will he slap India with increased secondary tariffs? Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 02:25 PM IST

Will Trump impose more additional tariffs on India to bring Putin to his knees? Will it cause Russian economy to collapse?
US President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling the idea of imposing more additional tariffs.
Will India be slapped with additional tariffs for buying Russian oil so that Moscow could be forced to agree to a ceasefire and stop the war in Ukraine? This question has been raised after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant declared on Sunday that the Russian economy will "collapse" if Washington and the European Union impose more secondary sanctions on countries that buy crude oil from Moscow. According to Reuters, Bessant said, "If the US and the (European Union) can come in and do more sanctions and secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in full collapse, and that will bring President Putin to the table." He was participating in NBC's Meet the Press programme. 

Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent additional tariffs on India over and above the base tariffs of 25 per cent, taking the cumulative tariffs to 50 per cent.  India has rejected the secondary tariffs as hypocrisy and said that the member states of the European Union have brought a massive quantity of natural gas, but they have never been slapped with secondary tariffs. 

 

Will additional tariffs bring Vladimir Putin to his knees?

Bessant said, "We need our European partners to follow us, because if the US and the EU do this together, we are in a race now between how long can the Ukrainian military hold up versus how long can the Russian economy hold up?" Earlier last week, Trump expressed his frustration over Putin's increased attacks on Ukraine. In an interview with The Scott Jennings Radio Show, he said that he was “very disappointed” with the Russian president over the war in Ukraine. He also indicated that he was preparing to take actions aimed at reducing deaths in the conflict. He said in the interview, "I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live."

Will Donald Trump impose fresh sanctions on Russia?

Talking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, he said, "It’s such a horrible waste of humanity. I am not thrilled with what’s happening there, I will tell you." Asked whether he was ready to move to “the second phase” of sanctions, Trump replied, “Yeah, I am,” without elaborating.

 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy backs additional tariffs

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed the prospect of slapping additional tariffs on states still doing business with Moscow. Participating in an interview with ABC News Sunday, he said: "I’m very thankful to all the partners, but some of them, I mean, they continue [to] buy oil and Russian gas, and this is not fair… I think the idea to put tariffs on the countries that continue to make deals with Russia—I think this is the right idea."

FAQs

Q1: Will the Russian economy collapse if more tariffs are imposed for buying Russian oil?

Ans: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant declared Sunday said that the Russian economy will "collapse" if Washington and the European Union impose more secondary sanctions on countries that buy crude oil from Moscow. He said, "If the US and the (European Union) can come in, do more sanctions, secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in full collapse, and that will bring President Putin to the table."

Q2: Will Donald Trump take further action on punishing Russia?

Ans: Earlier last week, Donald Trump expressed his frustration over Putin's increased attacks on Ukraine. In an interview with The Scott Jennings Radio Show, he said that he was “very disappointed” with Russian president over the war in Ukraine. He also indicated preparing to take actions aimed at reducing deaths in the conflict.

Summary

Earlier Donald Trump expressed his frustration over Putin's increased attacks on Ukraine. In an interview with The Scott Jennings Radio Show, he said that he was “very disappointed” with the Russian president over the war in Ukraine. He also indicated preparing to take actions aimed at reducing deaths in the conflict. He said in the interview, "I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live."

