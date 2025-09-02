Will Donald Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs soon? How will US patients and Indian pharmaceutical firms suffer?

The Donald Trump administration is mulling the idea of slapping a 200% tariff on pharmaceutical products in the coming weeks. Indian companies may lose a big chunk of the market. But, the worst sufferers will the US public, who have voted the Republican politician to power.

After imposing 50% cumulative tariffs on Indian goods, Donald Trump is considering levying tariffs as high as 200% on pharmaceutical products.Though the mercurial US president indicated he would impose the tariffs way back in July, he is now considering announcing the decision earlier than expected. The US president announced on July 9 that he would impose tariffs on pharmaceutical products but would give time to manufacturers to relocate their production base to the country. He said, "We're going to give people about a year, a year and a half, to come in, and after that, they're going to be tariffed. They're going to be tariffed at a very, very high rate, like 200%."

When will Donald Trump impose tariffs on drugs?

If reports are to be believed, the Trump administration may impose the tariff much earlier, maybe in weeks, and the companies may not have the time to relocate their manufacturing operation to the US. The officials argue that domestic production must be increased after the shortage and stockpiling were seen during the COVID-19 pandemic four years ago. They have invoked the national security under Section 232 under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

When will tariffs bite patients?

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical companies have already increased imports and begun stockpiling certain drugs, apprehending the impending crisis. The White House officials have earlier indicated that the tariff announced may be made after one year or one and a half years. It was expected to be announced by the end of 2026. If the tariff is announced much earlier, it may hit the consumers by 2028 or 2029.

Will US pharmaceutical firms invest?

Some US pharmaceutical firms have already announced plans to invest massively in the country to expand drug manufacturing operations. While Roche has announced an investment of $50 billion, Johnson & Johnson plans to spend $55 billion on expanding manufacturing capacity. The US suffered a trade deficit of $150 billion in the pharmaceutical sector in the financial year 2024-25. It imported drugs worth $234 billion during this period. The biggest drug exporter to the US is Ireland, followed by Switzerland and Germany.

How may Indian pharmaceutical companies suffer?

India has a share of about 6%. It exported drugs worth $9.8 billion during this period, 21% more than the $8.2 billion of the previous year. Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, and Lupin export large volumes of generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and vaccines to the US. The US has exempted drugs from tariffs. However, most of the drugs are on a thin margin due to competition, and it will be almost impossible to absorb a 200 tariff. Most of these companies may lose the market.

How may US patients suffer?

However, the worst sufferers will be the US patients. A study has shown that a rise of 25% may increase the cost by about 15% initially; it may become more expensive as the stockpile exhausts. The patients have to pay more as they buy generic drugs, and they end up paying a higher premium to the health insurance companies, or both may happen. This will come in a country where approximately 29.6 million people, or about 11% of the population, were uninsured in 2021. This number fluctuated in preceding years, with 30.1 million uninsured in 2018 and 32.8 million in 2019.

