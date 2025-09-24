Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?

Donald Trump’s H1-B visa fee hike to $100,000 may worsen US doctor shortage, limiting foreign-trained physicians amid critical healthcare staffing gaps.

After US President Donald Trump increased the fee for H1-B visas from $1,500 to $100,000, he may spare a few roles. However, it will not be an act of magnanimity; rather, he may be forced to do so because there is a massive shortfall of people for those roles. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reviewing policy changes that would increase the cost of applying for H-1B visas to as much as $100,000.

What is H1-B visa?

Under the H-1B programme, U.S. employers are allowed to hire foreign workers in specialty fields like technology, engineering, medicine, and academia. The US healthcare sector has widely used this visa system to hire trained doctors, specialists, nursing staff and other para-medical staff members, as it has a massive shortfall of these professionals. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, international medical graduates make up more than one-fifth of practicing family doctors. There is a disproportionate shortfall in the rural areas.

How may new H1-B Visa rule hit healthcare sector?

According to the data of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, there were about 442,000 unique H-1B visa beneficiaries across all sectors in 2025. It approved 5,640 petitions from the healthcare and social assistance industry sectors. Considering the shortfall in medical staff, the American Medical Association has warned that fees as high as $100,000 could stop international physicians from reaching the US, further complicating the problems.

Hospital and doctor associations have warned the Donald Trump administration that the fee increase could sharply reduce the number of foreign-trained doctors entering the US system. Many hospitals already have fewer doctors and specialists; the new visa regulations and the disproportionately increased fee would mean more burden on the existing doctors and specialists. The American Hospital Association pointed out that approximately 21 million Americans live in areas where foreign-trained physicians account for at least half of all physicians.