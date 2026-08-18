US-Iran war enters dangerous phase: Will crude oil cross $100, pushing India's economy into trouble?

Geopolitical analysts are upset as the end of the US-Iran ceasefire has increased apprehensions of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East. It has also raised concerns that crude oil prices could soon cross the $100-per-barrel mark. How may it impact India? Explained.

Will crude oil prices in the international market zoom past $100 per barrel soon as the 60-day US-Iran ceasefire ended on Monday? It got further complicated when US President Donald Trump made it clear that he was not interested in immediate talks or back-channel parleys to end the five-month-old war. On the other hand, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei dropped hints at a prolonged war as he appointed the veterans of the 1971 Islamic Revolution and Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s to key positions in the recent shakeup.

US-Iran War: Crude oil price

Analysts and oil market experts believe that the rise in crude prices would not be automatic, as there is no indication of a surge in demand. The surge in prices will depend on supply chain disruptions and interruptions of the oil flow and how long the disruptions last. The Strait of Hormuz will play the most important role in deciding crude prices, as about 20% of the globally traded crude passes through this narrow waterway. Any disruption will put extra pressure on shipping charges, insurance premiums and port charges, pushing the prices up.

(Economic Impact Of High Fuel Import Bill. AI-generated infographic.)

Immediately after the 14-point MoU ended, crude prices in the international market soared. At the time of writing this article on Tuesday at noon, crude oil was selling at $85.400 per barrel; Brent crude was at $91.612 per barrel and the WTA at $85.15 per barrel. With no agreement on lifting the curb on the waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, the disruption may soon push oil prices beyond $100 per barrel.

India oil imports

India is most likely to be hit hard as it imports about 85% of its fuel requirement and about 45% of that flows through the Strait of Hormuz. With a drop in domestic production, the dependence on imports reached 88.7% in FY26 and 90% in the first quarter of FY27. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the oil import bill has already zoomed past $50 billion, and it may cross the limit of $200 billion in the year. A hike of $10 per barrel costs India $13-$14 or Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore annually. It hits the GDP growth rate by about 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points and widens the current account deficit by weakening the Indian currency, the rupee.

It may harm India in many other ways also:

India has about 60 days of crude inventory, including both strategic and commercial stocks. It helps blunt short-term shortages, but can not provide a long-term cushion.

Government-controlled oil marketing companies absorbed a loss of $105 million or Rs 1,000 crore per day for two months, and that too for political reasons. These companies were allowed to increase prices of petrol and diesel after the assembly elections in five states were held.

RBI will face a dilemma. It will have to choose one of the following steps:

Increase interest rates: elevate the repo rate (interest rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends short-term money to commercial banks) and the reverse repo rate (the rate at which it borrows short-term funds from commercial banks).

It may delay rate cuts.

The central bank may choose to tighten liquidity.

(Impact of Crude Price Surge On India. AI-generated infographic)

What can India do?

India has already diversified its crude basket. It now buys crude oil from

The US, which has become the largest source. Russia Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Iraq Brazil African states like Nigeria.

(Winners and Losers If Oil Prices Surge. AI-produced infographic.)

These sectors will be the worst hit if crude prices soar:

Chemicals

Paints

Airlines

Cement

Logistics

FMCG companies.

However, there is a silver lining with some other sectors reaping dividends; these are:

Upstream oil producers, like ONGC, OIL, HPCL Some refiners Energy exporters like Reliance, Nayara, Vedanta

India is better prepared to handle this type of situation, as it has gone through several rounds of crises and gained experience. However, it can escape it and will have to bear the consequences. Indian economy is sure to be hit hard; prices may go up, the Indian currency may become weaker, the current account deficit may widen, exports may suffer, GDP may fall, and unemployment may increase.