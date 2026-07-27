Will CJP hurt Congress more than BJP? Why analysts see new political challenge emerging

Buoyed by the success of the student protests at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is preparing for its next phase. Founder Abhijit Dipke has ruled out converting it into a political party or contesting elections. However, analysts believe the CJP will become a party and damage Congress

What will the Cockroach Janta Party do now? Will it transform into a political party like the Aam Aadmi Party? Buoyed by the unexpected success of the student movement, which brought the apparently invincible Narendra Modi government to its knees and forced HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, the CJP is on cloud. How will its founders and the chief architects of the student movement take advantage of the popularity and chalk out the next plan of action?

CJP: Political Party

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke has made it clear that he and his comrades in arms will not abandon the massive support they have generated around the issue of the NEET paper leak. In a video released after asking the students to go back, he promised that it was "just the beginning" and that there is "a long way to go." He also made it clear that the CJP will focus on improvement of the examination system, more accountability for paper leaks, and ensuring protection of students' interests.

(Rahul Gandhi being detained during student protests.)

Is it possible to achieve these issues without forming a political party and consolidating the support it has garnered during the Jantar Mantar protests? Talking to journalist Ajit Anjum, Dipke said categorically that the CJP would not become a political party and that he would never contest an election. He also said that the CJP will continue to remain a youth-centric organisation and focus on their problems and raise the issues irrespective of the state and the government. When asked especially if the CJP would launch a protest in Punjab, he said that it would depend on the future situation.

How may CJP harm Congress Party?

There are clear indications that the CJP would make deep inroads into states and spread its supporters across the country with a set of programmes.

The CJP will continue with its present action plan and launch a series of protests in places such as Pune, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Amritsar.

If it garners enough support to sustain the movement, the cockroaches, as they are called mockingly, may spread to tier-two cities like Patna, Bhagalpur, and Darbhanga in Bihar and similar cities in south Indian states.

Abhijit Dipke has already said that the CJP would visit different states, mobilise young people, and eventually return to Delhi for a larger demonstration in the near future.

He has also urged the people to organise similar protests in districts across India under the slogan of creating a "Jantar Mantar in every district" to broaden youth participation.

(Model Riya Ahir stopped a police van during a student protest in Mumbai.)

Analysts believe that the CJP will transform into a political party sooner or later, but certainly before the General Election 2029.

The BJP has its own electoral plank and electorate, which is not likely to change drastically or dramatically soon. However, if the CJP turns into a political party and contests elections, it will certainly eat into the votes of the main opposition party-the Congress. As the grand old party may ride on the anti-incumbency waves and appeal to those voters who are not happy with the government, the CJP may target the same voters because it may raise these issues and apparently criticise the government. Consequently, a new party raising the issues of the Congress Party will cut into its base and benefit the ruling party.

Congress vs CJP

Consequently, the CJP may cut the Congress Party both ways- it may eat into the support base of the grand old party and hijack its issues.

It may hijack the youth-centric issues of the Congress, like unemployment, a corrupt examination system, an increasingly expensive education system and diminishing space for the youth.

The CJP may attract young voters and lure them away from the Rahul Gandhi-led party.

The space for the Congress Party may further shrink.

The majority of the young voters may move towards the CJP, giving a severe blow to the grand old party.

The Congress Party is aware of this situation, and this is why its grassroots workers and leaders kept themselves away from the student protest for a long time. Spokesperson Pawan Khera came to Jantar Mantar to visit Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike two days before the educator was forcibly removed. Rahul Gandhi held a separate demonstration outside the prime minister's residence and stole the show. Analysts believe the government swung into action, a police crackdown took place, and ultimately Dharmendra Pradhan resigned when the government feared that the movement might slip into the hands of the Congress. The ruling BJP will not like the grand old party to give another occasion and bring forward a new party.