Will BJP replace Nitish Kumar after 2027 UP Polls? Why historic 10th swearing-in may mark beginning of end?

Nitish Kumar has taken oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record tenth time, but despite a strong NDA majority, his position remains fragile. With the BJP aiming to expand its footprint in the state, analysts believe the saffron party may eventually replace him.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar Thursday for the record tenth time. No Indian politician has taken oath as the chief minister of a state as many times as the engineer-turned politician, though there are chief ministers with longer durations in office. However, the moot question is how long will he remain in the office? Though his party, JD(U), has won almost twice the number of seats compared to the 2020 Bihar election, he is more vulnerable than before. With 85 seats for his party and 89 for the BJP, "Sushashan Babu" as Nitish Kumar is called, should be much more secure than before, but it is ironic that he finds himself on an unstable chair.

Nitish Kumar: Bihar Chief Minister

With 202 members in the 243-member Bihar assembly, the ruling coalition of NDA enjoys a two-thirds majority. The chief minister of such an alliance should be able to get all the bills approved in the house and take whatever decision he wants for good governance. However, here lie the problems for Nitish Kumar. The BJP may like to use his image of an achiever, someone who delivers, a man known for his good governance, to make deep inroads into the state and consolidate its position. After making its position foolproof and completely secure, the saffron party may corner the chief minister and replace him.

BJP Bihar strategy

Bihar is the only state in the Hindi heartland where the BJP has no chief minister. It will certainly love to anoint its own man as the in charge of the state. If such a situation arises, Nitish Kumar is not likely to checkmate the saffron party and save his position. It is one of the failures of his leadership that he has not made someone his successor; there is no defined second line of leadership in the JD(U). If the chief minister wants to mount a rebellion, shift the sides, and remain in the office, he would be sorely disappointed. Analysts believe that the BJP may be able to engineer a split in the JD(U) and appoint its own chief minister with the help of the breakaway group if Nitish Kumar indulges in a misadventure.

NDA Bihar

When may it happen? Political observers believe the BJP will not create problems for the Bihar chief minister till the UP Assembly Election 2027. Once the election is over and if the saffron party returns to the office in UP, it will focus on Bihar. It may placate Nitish Kumar by accommodating him in the Union cabinet or making him the governor of a state. It will be a good move for the Bihar leader also, considering his age and political position after being in the political arena for more than five decades. The stage is set, the script is ready, the main characters of the political drama are almost decided, and only the saffron party is waiting for the right time.