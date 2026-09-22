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Will Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary resign after Jamui assault? His Old 'If anyone touches you, I’ll quit' video goes viral

Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary has come under immense pressure to resign after a Class X girl was chased, groped, harassed and assaulted in Jamui. His old viral video vow - "If someone even touches you, I will resign" has gone viral.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 01:26 PM IST

Will Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary resign after Jamui assault? His Old 'If anyone touches you, I’ll quit' video goes viral
Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary with PM Narendra Modi. (File Image)
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Will Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary resign after the Jamui incident in which a girl was chased, groped, harassed and thrashed mercilessly? This question is being asked not only by his opponents and detractors, but also by those who are neutral and even sympathetic to the ruling BJP. This follows an old video featuring Chaudhary that went viral. Participating in a popular Hindi television news channel, he said, "Agar aapko koi chhu leta hai to main resign de doonga." Meaning, "If someone even touches you, I will resign." The Bihar chief minister has not yet quit, and he has not yet expressed his intention of doing so. 

Will Bihar CM Resign?

What is the law and order condition of Bihar since Samrat Chaudhary took the oath on January 31, 2026? He succeeded Nitish Kumar, known by the sobriquet of "Sushasan Babu", though that image got tarnished; the law and order condition in the state deteriorated, and he received flak. Samrat kept 29 departments with him, including the Home. He kept a tight grip on the administration. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Witty Chokha (@wittychokha)

Naturally, CM Samrat Chaudhary will get the bouquets as well as the brickbats. He has received more brickbats than the bouquets. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar assembly, Tejaswi Yadav has slammed him many times, holding him responsible for the allegedly deteriorating law and order condition in the state. He has alleged that "law and order has completely collapsed" under the NDA government. Yadav has claimed that the incidents of rape, murder, kidnapping and "police atrocities" have increased and become daily occurrences. He also accused the government of suppressing the facts instead of taking stern action.  Certain incidents support his claims; these are as follows: 

Will Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary resign after the Jamui incident in which a girl was chased, groped, harassed and thrashed mercilessly? This question is being asked not only by his opponents and detractors, but also by those who are neutral and even sympathetic to the ruling BJP. This follows an old video featuring Chaudhary that went viral. Participating in a popular Hindi television news channel, he said, "Agar aapko koi chhu leta hai to main resign de doonga." Meaning, "If someone even touches you, I will resign." The Bihar chief minister has not yet quit, and he has not yet expressed his intention of doing so. 

 

Will Bihar CM Resign?

What is the law and order condition of Bihar since Samrat Chaudhary took the oath on January 31, 2026? He succeeded Nitish Kumar, known by the sobriquet of "Sushasan Babu", though that image got tarnished; the law and order condition in the state deteriorated, and he received flak. Samrat kept 29 departments with him, including the Home. He kept a tight grip on the administration. 

Naturally, CM Samrat Chaudhary will get the bouquets as well as the brickbats. He has received more brickbats than the bouquets. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar assembly, Tejaswi Yadav has slammed him many times, holding him responsible for the allegedly deteriorating law and order condition in the state. He has alleged that "law and order has completely collapsed" under the NDA government. Yadav has claimed that the incidents of rape, murder, kidnapping and "police atrocities" have increased and become daily occurrences. He also accused the government of suppressing the facts instead of taking stern action.  Certain incidents support his claims; these are as follows: 

Law and order under Samrat Chaudhary

Jamui Case: September 20, 2026:

In a recent incident, a Class X minor girl student was chased, groped, harassed and assaulted at night on the Jamui–Lakhisarai road. The government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT); the police arrested three suspects and booked them under the POCSO Act. At the same time, the government lodged FIRs against 120 social media profile holders. The incident came to surface after a video showing the incident went viral. 

 

Sitamarhi Killing: September 12, 2026: 

A man was shot dead openly. The angry mob accused the police of being hand in glove with the liquor mafia, attacked the policemen and vandalised their vehicles. Tejashwi Yadav called it "proof of the collapse of law and order" in the state. 

Bharat Tiwari Fake Encounter Case: June 2026:

Bihar Police shot down a 26-year-old online activist in broad daylight in an encounter, which was apparently fake, as the man did not open fire on the policemen, though he had a pistol in his hand.  The incident occurred in Bhojpur district. After coming under severe criticism from the opposition parties and human rights groups, the government suspended the concerned policemen and lodged FIRs against them. Samrat Chaudhary ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. 

Meanwhile, Home Department Secretary Pranav Kumar and DGP Vinay Kumar held a press conference on August 14, 2026 on the issue of law and order. He claimed a decline in major crimes year-on-year: murders down 10.1%, robbery down 31.32%, and riot-related cases down 18.97%. However, it is a fact that most of the cases are not reported. 

 

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