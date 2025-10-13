Will Israel resume bombing Gaza Strip once all hostages return? Will Trump's peace plan fail ultimately?

Hamas released seven Israeli hostages but refused to lay down arms despite accepting Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan. Netanyahu warns of renewed bombing.

Palestinian militant group Hamas released seven Israeli hostages on Monday. With the two sides accepting Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, will peace return to the disputed territory? Or, will the Israeli Prime Minister resume bombing the Gaza Strip once all 20 living hostages are freed? This question has cropped up after Hamas ruled out surrender and laying down of arms, the most important condition of the

20-point peace deal? Hamas stormed Israel after firing thousands of missiles into its territory on October 7, 2023. They killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 251 people, including women and children.

Hamas vows not to lay down arms

Earlier, Hamas vehemently denied surrendering and laying down arms. It ruled out disarmament and vowed to continue the resistance to the Jewish state. Though the militant outfit accepted the Gaza Peace Plan under immense pressure from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, it ruled out laying down arms. It continues to stick to its charter of 1988, which vows to resist Israel till an independent Palestinian state is established. Similarly, it continues to vow "to wipe Israel from the map of the world." Though later, it softened its stand and agreed to accept the state of Palestine with its borders till the 1967 war. It means Israel will have to vacate East Jerusalem, which apparently seems impossible at present. No Palestinian outfit can accept the state of Palestine without East Jerusalem.

What will Benjamin Netanyahu do next?

While accepting Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal, Netanyahu threatened to resume bombing if Hamas does not lay down arms. He told the US president that he will finish the job if the militant outfit does not lay down arms. He said in the most unequivocal terms that if disarmament does not take place in an "easy way," he will opt for the "difficult way." Clearly, he meant resumption of bombing and ground assaults. He has not yet said if he will accept the deal without Hamas's surrender.

In a social media post, Gaza-based poet Nima Hassan urged Hamas to lay down arms, as stipulated in the peace plan. She said, "It knows its adventure has come to an end. Killings continue in Gaza, and the bombing has not stopped for a moment. Accepting now means the losses would be less than later.” The bombing has stopped by the time this news is being written. However, Netanyahu has reiterated that it will resume if there is no surrender and disarmament.

Amjad Iraqi, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, told the Financial Review, "It really is a moment of reckoning for Hamas. They know they’re heavily beat. At the same time, they have a lot of strategic concerns about what the Israelis will do and what the Americans will do, and they are also trying to survive as a movement." Echoing the sentiments, Michael Milshtein, a former Israeli intelligence officer who specialises in Palestinian affairs, told the news outlet, "It’s not the same Hamas as on October 7; it’s much weaker." He added, "But it knows how to adapt and is still the most dominant force in Gaza, not just militarily but also in terms of governance.

However, Hamas has made it clear in the most unequivocal terms that laying down arms is the red line it will never cross, come what may. Despite the two-year war in which thousands of its members were killed and most of its infrastructure was destroyed, Hamas has retained some command and control as well as top-down decision-making. The depletion of its ranks has forced it to shift from military formations to guerrilla warfare tactics. It has made its presence felt by asking its seven thousand workers to come out on the streets and take control of Gaza City.