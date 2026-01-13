With Pakistan Army getting sidelined, will Muhammad Yunus send Bangladesh Army to Gaza to disarm Hamas?

Bangladesh is considering sending troops to Gaza to join the International Stabilisation Force amid US pressure, Islamist opposition and regional sensitivities.



Will Bangladesh send its troops to the Gaza Strip to join the International Stabilisation Force? At a time when the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is trying its best to get international recognition after being sidelined, this question looms large. Participation of the Bangladesh Army in implementing the Gaza Peace Plan is a sensitive issue for the country with a Muslim majority. It is also significant that the radical Islamist forces have captured power and may find it difficult to accept the role of the army in disarming the Palestinian group of Hamas.

Bangladesh Army Gaza deployment

It has come after Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said in the most unequivocal terms that the Jewish state may find it uncomfortable to work with Pakistan as it does not trust the country. Pakistan is also reluctant, as it does not want to be seen as disarming the Palestinian armed group. Analysts believe Bangladesh may also find it difficult.

However, the National Security Adviser of the interim government, Khalilur Rahman, met US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, and Assistant Secretary of State, Paul Kapur, in Washington and evinced interest in joining the ISF. One of the most important clauses of Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan is disarming Hamas. Any army joining the ISF will have to do it. Bangladesh was not one of the countries contacted by Trump to join the stabilization force. He kept Islamabad on board and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir assured him he would join the ISF.

What will Muhammad Yunus, Interim Government do?

After Islamabad has developed cold feet and Israel too is not much interested, Bangladesh wants to fill the gap. Isolated internationally after an unelected interim government of hand-picked advisors took over, Dhaka is struggling to come out and make itself relevant. Chief Advisor to the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, wants to exploit the situation and send the troops to the Gaza Strip to get recognition from the US and other stakeholders of the peace plan.

However, the situation became more complicated and sensitive after the Palestine Solidarity Committee, Bangladesh, slammed the interim government for its in-principle willingness to join the ISF. In a statement, Prof Md Harun-or-Rashid, member secretary of the committee, pointed out that the main responsibility of the stabilization force will be to disarm the "freedom fighters" in Gaza under the pretext of ensuring the security of Israel. It also said that it would completely eliminate the resistance movement of the Palestinian people. The statement reads, "It is important to remember that the people of Bangladesh have always stood firmly in favour of the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people."

It will be interesting to note how the Islamist political parties going to the February 12 elections react to the latest development. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is yet to comment.