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Why will Ali Khamenei's body be taken to Iraq, against which he led war for eight years?

Iran's slain Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who led the eight-year-long Iran-Iraq War, will travel to the neighbouring country, though in a coffin. Know the reasons in detail.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 07:34 PM IST

Why will Ali Khamenei's body be taken to Iraq, against which he led war for eight years?
Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader, Iran. (File Image.)
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Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led Iran in its eight-year-long war against the neighbouring country, Iraq; however, the body of the slain leader will be carried to that country before being laid to rest. It may appear as a travesty of fate, or as how the greatest leader of his time bows to his arch-enemy after death. But the body of the leader will certainly be taken to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala before being cremated. Ali Khamenei was killed in the US bombing during the initial days of the war that began on February 28. The hostilities have stopped, but the war may resume any time as President Donald keeps on threatening time and again to wipe out the entire Iranian civilisation. 

Ali Khamenei Funeral

The six-day cremation process has begun. Tens of thousands of people from different walks of life and hundreds of foreign delegates, including those from India, have attended it. Thousands of the mourners were seen weeping inconsolably in public. President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf offered their prayers near the coffin of the slain leader. Supreme Leader's son Masoud Khamenei cried and wiped his tears with a keffiyeh while an imam recited funeral prayers.

However, the most significant and interesting part of the ceremony will begin on Wednesday when the body of Ali Khamenei is flown to the most significant Shiite holy sites in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala. It will be taken back to Iran on Thursday and buried in Mashhad near the tomb of another of the medieval Shiite imams.

Najaf, Karbala: Shiite Holy Cities

The body of the Shiite leader will be taken to the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, as these are the most revered pilgrimage sites in Shia Islam. Millions of Shia Muslims visit the magnificent, gold-domed sanctuaries. The two cities symbolise the origins of the Shiite faith and the ultimate sacrifices made by the Prophet Muhammad's family. The importance of Najaf can be gauged by the fact that the Imam Ali Shrine, the resting place of Ali ibn Abi Talib, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, is located here. It is 160 kilometres south of the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad. 

The body of Ali Khamenei will also be taken to Karbala's Imam Husayn Shrine, which houses the tomb of Husayn ibn Ali. He was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and was martyred in the 680 CE Battle of Karbala. Close to this is the shrine of his half-brother, Al-Abbas ibn Ali, who was also killed in the same battle.

Iran-Iraq War

Ali Khamenei, though not the Supreme Leader at the time, was holding an important position and was very close to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, his predecessor, when Iran fought an internecine war with Iraq. 

The Iran–Iraq War, also referred to as the First Gulf War, began on September 22, 1980, when Iraq, under Saddam Hussein, invaded Iran. The war began with the surprise aerial attacks on ten Iranian airfields by the Iraqi Air Force.  The main objective of the attack was to destroy the Iranian Air Force. Though Baghdad failed to cripple the Iranian Air Force, it damaged some of Iran's airbase infrastructure. The Iraqi Air Force carried out strikes in depth with a few aircraft, while Iran had built hardened aircraft shelters where most of its combat aircraft were sheltered. The war kept on raging for eight years before the warring sides accepted a ceasefire deal brokered by the United Nations. It became effective in August 1988.

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