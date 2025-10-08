Why was Mahatma Gandhi never awarded Nobel Peace Prize despite being nominated five times?

Mahatma Gandhi was nominated five times for the Nobel Peace Prize but never won. Here’s why the Norwegian Nobel Committee denied him the honour.

Warmongers like Menachem Begin, Shimon Peres, Anwar Sadat, and Yitzhak Rabin, as well as alleged terrorist Yasser Arafat got the Nobel Peace Prize, but it eluded Mahatma Gandhi, who successfully established the theory of non-violence. His followers, like the Dalai Lama, Martin Luther King Junior, and Nelson Mandela, were awarded the prize, but he was ignored. Why was Gandhi never awarded the Nobel Peace Prize despite being nominated five times? Was the horizon of the Norwegian Nobel Committee too narrow to accommodate the contribution of Gandhi? Were the committee members so short-sighted and narrow-minded that they failed to appreciate the struggle of hundreds of millions of people?

Nobel Committee regret in 1989

When the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, members of the Nobel Committee regretted the omission. They said that it was "in part a tribute to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi". However, the man was not awarded the prize despite being nominated in 1937, 1938, 1939, 1947 and, finally, in January 1948, days before he was killed.

(The 14th Dalai Lama)

Mahatma Gandhi nominated for Nobel Peace Prize in 1937

Ole Colbjornsen, a member of the Norwegian Storting (Parliament), (Labour Party), nominated Mahatma Gandhi in 1937 for the Nobel Peace Prize. Gandhi made it to the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s short list of thirteen candidates. The committee's adviser, Professor Jacob Worm-Muller, who wrote a report on Gandhi, praised him. He wrote, "He is, undoubtedly, a good, noble and ascetic person – a prominent man who is deservedly honoured and loved by the masses of India." However, he criticized Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi for "sharp turns in his policies, which can hardly be satisfactorily explained by his followers." He said that Gandhi was a freedom fighter and a dictator, an idealist and a nationalist. He added, "He is frequently a Christ, but then, suddenly, an ordinary politician."

Ole Colbjornsen nominates Mahatma in 1938, 1939

Ole Colbjornsen also renominated the Mahatma in 1938 and in 1939. However, Gandhi had to wait for ten years before he made the committee’s short list again in 1947. B.G. Kher, Prime Minister of Bombay, Govindh Bhallabh Panth, Premier of United Provinces, and Mavalankar, the President of the Indian Legislative Assembly, nominated him.

What happened in 1947

In 1947, the Nobel Committee’s adviser, the historian Jens Arup Seip, wrote a new report on Mahatma Gandhi. He wrote, "The following ten years from 1937 up to 1947, led to the event which for Gandhi and his movement was at the same time the greatest victory and the worst defeat – India’s independence and India’s partition." He praised Gandhi in his report. He wrote, "It is generally considered, as expressed for example in The Times of 15 August 1947, that if ‘the gigantic surgical operation’ constituted by the partition of India, has not led to bloodshed of much larger dimensions, Gandhi’s teachings, the efforts of his followers and his own presence, should get a substantial part of the credit."

(Mahatma Gandhi at a prayer meeting in 1948)

Did Gandhi give up rejection of war?

However, the committee members considered other issues. They thought that if Gandhi was selected for being a symbol of non-violence, and what political effects could be expected if the Peace Prize was awarded to the most prominent Indian leader? Relations between India and Pakistan were far from developing peacefully during the autumn of 1947. In the final meeting held on October 30, 1947, two acting committee members, the Christian conservative Herman Smitt Ingebretsen and the Christian liberal Christian Oftedal, supported the candidature of Mahatma Gandhi.

However, they failed to convince the three other members. The Labour politician Martin Tranmae opposed the idea of giving away the Nobel Peace Prize to Gandhi in the wake of the Indian-Pakistani conflict. Former Foreign Minister Birger Braadland backed Tranmael. He said that Gandhi was too strongly committed to one of the belligerents. Tranmael and Jahn also pointed out that at a prayer meeting one month back, Gandhi had indicated that he had given up his consistent rejection of war. Thus, three of five members opposed the idea of awarding the 1947 Prize to Gandhi and, the Committee unanimously decided to award it to the Quakers.

1948 Nobel Peace Prize: No suitable living candidate

The Nobel Committee received six letters of nomination for Mahatma Gandhi. He reached the short list for the third time, and once again Seip wrote a report on Gandhi. However, the Mahatma was assassinated on 30 January 1948, two days before the closing date for that year’s Nobel Peace Prize nominations. As nobody had ever been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize posthumously, the committee members said that a posthumous award should not take place unless the laureate died after the committee’s decision had been made.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee decided on November 18, 1948, to make no award that year because “there was no suitable living candidate.” Chairman Gunnar Jahn wrote, "To me it seems beyond doubt that a posthumous award would be contrary to the intentions of the testator."