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Why is Trump's envoy visiting Kashmir? Sergio Gor's J&K trip sparks fresh debate

US Ambassador Sergio Gor's visit to Jammu and Kashmir has sparked debate over US interest in the state after President Donald Trump claimed last year to have mediated between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Explained.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Why is Trump's envoy visiting Kashmir? Sergio Gor's J&K trip sparks fresh debate
Sergio Gor, US Ambassador. (File Image)
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Has US President Donald Trump renewed his interest in Jammu and Kashmir? This question has cropped up a year after he claimed to have mediated between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, and convinced both sides to agree to a ceasefire and bury the hatchet. In the latest development, his Special Envoy to South Asia and Central Asia and US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, is visiting the state on Wednesday. It has raised many eyebrows.

Omar Abdullah to meet Sergio Gor

Smelling the controversy that may arise over the visit, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tried to downplay the visit and said that the issue would not be resolved by the US. He said, "The solution to our problems will not come from Washington. Our problems have to be resolved by our Central Government." He stirred controversy last month as he asked if he would have to protest outside the White House and approach President Trump for restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir if not Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Treading cautiously, he said on Gor's visit, "I would prefer to listen more from him (US Ambassador). He is also coming to hear us. Let us see what kind of discussion will take place."

Welcoming Gor, separatist leader and the state's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooqu urged him to meet a broad spectrum of people in the state rather than only those selected by the state government. He said, "Good to know that the US Ambassador is visiting Kashmir. Hope he avails this opportunity to engage with a broad cross-section of people, not just state-selected invitees and understand first-hand the hard realities, concerns and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the place where lakhs of (Indian) forces are stationed." 

Donald Trump on Operation Sindoor

Earlier in January 2020,  then-US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster visited Srinagar as part of a multi-nation diplomatic delegation organised by the government after the abrogation of Article 370. 
India came under scathing attack from many countries after a severe lockdown was imposed on the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was abrogated on August 5, 2019. 

Gor's visit has gained significance because Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for halting Operation Sindoor by threatening India and Pakistan with trade tariffs. On the other hand, New Delhi has consistently rejected Trump’s assertions, maintaining that the military pause or ceasefire understanding occurred strictly through direct bilateral communication between military operations directors. 

 

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