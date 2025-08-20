Why should Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit Pakistan soon after India? Will he meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...

Son of Norway’s Princess charged with 32 offences: Know more royal scandals that made global headlines

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation underway

Ahmedabad school stabbing: Class 10 student killed by junior, massive protest erupts

Priyanka Chopra enjoys safari adventure in Kenya before kickstarting SS Rajamouli’s SSMB25 shoot schedule

Why has Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries come under Donald Trump's lens? Details here

Priyanka Gandhi makes BIG statement on bill for removing CMs, ministers, says 'anti-corruption measure' is just...

Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in mocha fusion suit with fresh bangs at film festival; SEE PICS

Not SBI, PNB, ICICI, this is the OLDEST bank of India, was managed by..., its first branch was in…, its name is...

Bigg Boss 19: This is highest-paid contestant across all seasons, who earned in crores for three-day appearance, her name is..., she charged Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sa

Son of Norway’s Princess charged with 32 offences: Know more royal scandals that made global headlines

Son of Norway’s princess charged: Royal scandals that made global news

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation underway

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Why should Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit Pakistan soon after India? Will he meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to meet Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Will he also hold talks with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir? Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

Why should Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit Pakistan soon after India? Will he meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir?
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Pakistan. (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called a balancing act, shortly after holding high-level talks in Delhi with NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chinese Foreign Minister will travel to Islamabad on August 21. Wang Yi is scheduled to meet the Foreign Minister and Deputy Pakistan Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Confirming the visit, Islamabad said that it is part of the "regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China to further deepen their 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.'" It also claimed that the visit may "enhance economic and trade cooperation and strengthen their joint commitment to regional peace, development, and stability."

Why should Wang Yi visit Pakistan now?

The analysts and those who keep an eye on the political dynamics of South Asia are not upset with the development. After the Politburo member of the Chinese Communist Party visited New Delhi and announced the lifting of the ban on the exports of the rare earth minerals, and India reciprocated by reiterating the One China policy, it was expected that now the top-level politician of China would visit Pakistan. 

 

(Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.)

Will Wang Yi meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir?

Though China is tight-lipped over whether Wang Yi will also meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, considering the increasing clout of the general, it can not be ruled out. Munir has not denied or hidden his non-military roles and political ambitions. He became the first Pakistan Army chief to meet US President Donald Trump last month. He has also visited some countries and met the political leadership of the state there.

First Pak visit after Operation Sindoor

This will be his first visit to Islamabad after the four-day clash between India and Pakistan, called Operation Sindoor. Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Rahul R. Singh, openly accused Beijing of providing Pakistan with live and sensitive intelligence on the movement of the Indian military assets during the operation. He went on to say that “81 per cent of Pakistan’s military hardware is Chinese”. 

Adding to India's discomfiture, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday, "As a principle, since both India and Pakistan are China’s important neighbours, China is willing to develop friendly and cooperative relations with both." On the India-Pakistan disputes, including that of Jammu and Kashmir, China has said that it is "willing to play a positive role in this process, based on the willingness of both sides."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers
Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe fo
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
Must-visit these 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE