Why should Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit Pakistan soon after India? Will he meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to meet Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Will he also hold talks with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir? Details here.

In what may be called a balancing act, shortly after holding high-level talks in Delhi with NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chinese Foreign Minister will travel to Islamabad on August 21. Wang Yi is scheduled to meet the Foreign Minister and Deputy Pakistan Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Confirming the visit, Islamabad said that it is part of the "regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China to further deepen their 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.'" It also claimed that the visit may "enhance economic and trade cooperation and strengthen their joint commitment to regional peace, development, and stability."

Why should Wang Yi visit Pakistan now?

The analysts and those who keep an eye on the political dynamics of South Asia are not upset with the development. After the Politburo member of the Chinese Communist Party visited New Delhi and announced the lifting of the ban on the exports of the rare earth minerals, and India reciprocated by reiterating the One China policy, it was expected that now the top-level politician of China would visit Pakistan.

(Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.)

Will Wang Yi meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir?

Though China is tight-lipped over whether Wang Yi will also meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, considering the increasing clout of the general, it can not be ruled out. Munir has not denied or hidden his non-military roles and political ambitions. He became the first Pakistan Army chief to meet US President Donald Trump last month. He has also visited some countries and met the political leadership of the state there.

First Pak visit after Operation Sindoor

This will be his first visit to Islamabad after the four-day clash between India and Pakistan, called Operation Sindoor. Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Rahul R. Singh, openly accused Beijing of providing Pakistan with live and sensitive intelligence on the movement of the Indian military assets during the operation. He went on to say that “81 per cent of Pakistan’s military hardware is Chinese”.

Adding to India's discomfiture, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday, "As a principle, since both India and Pakistan are China’s important neighbours, China is willing to develop friendly and cooperative relations with both." On the India-Pakistan disputes, including that of Jammu and Kashmir, China has said that it is "willing to play a positive role in this process, based on the willingness of both sides."