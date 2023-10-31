Headlines

Nivedita Bhattacharya reveals why she chose TV over Bollywood, says 'I was getting typical roles of a...'

Explained: Why SC rejected Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy case

Sachin Manchanda Foundation Steps Up Environmental Conservation Efforts with Multiple Initiatives

The Future of AI Education: Great Learning's Cutting-Edge AI Curriculum

How to View a Private Instagram Account Anonymously (2023)

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nivedita Bhattacharya reveals why she chose TV over Bollywood, says 'I was getting typical roles of a...'

Explained: Why SC rejected Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy case

Sachin Manchanda Foundation Steps Up Environmental Conservation Efforts with Multiple Initiatives

7 must-watch South Indian romantic dramas

Actors who joined political parties

Fastest Pakistani batters to reach 2000 runs in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Aakash Chopra On Controversy Around Babar Azam's Captaincy & Players Not Getting Paid | World Cup

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Nivedita Bhattacharya reveals why she chose TV over Bollywood, says 'I was getting typical roles of a...'

Tejas' Anshul Chauhan was pleasantly surprised by Kangana Ranaut's professionalism, sweetness: 'Why do people say...'

Not Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, DDLJ, K3G, 3 Idiots, this film holds record of winning most Filmfare Awards in a single year

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explained: Why SC rejected Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court pronounced said that a transfer of Rs 338 crore was tentatively established in the matter.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court Monday rejected former deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia's regular bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases related to Delhi excise policy case. The top court said that a transfer of Rs 338 crore was tentatively established in the matter.

"In the analysis, there are certain aspects which we have said are doubtful. But one aspect with regard to the transfer of money Rs 338 crore tentatively is established. We have therefore dismissed the applications for bail," a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti said.

The bench said it had recorded the statements of the probe agencies that the trial in these cases will conclude in six to eight months. But if the trial proceeds in a 'sloppy manner', the AAP leader will be at liberty to apply for bail in these cases in three months, the bench said.

The bench said that the verdict referred to the arguments and some of the legal questions which arose but were not answered. The apex court pronounced its verdict on Sisodia's two separate regular bail pleas filed in corruption and money-laundering cases related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. It had on October 17 reserved its verdict on both the pleas.

On February 26 this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia for his alleged role in the 'scam'. The AAP leader has been in custody since then. The ED arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

READ | Kerala serial blast: Learnt bomb-making from internet, spent only Rs 3000, claims prime suspect

The high court denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30, saying having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, he is a 'high-profile' person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

On July 3, the high court declined his bail in the money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, holding that the charges against him are "very serious in nature".

The Delhi government had implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption. According to the investigating agencies, the profit margins of wholesalers were increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent under the new policy.

The agencies have alleged that the new policy resulted in cartelisation and those ineligible for liquor licences were favoured for monetary benefits. However, the Delhi government and Sisodia have denied any wrongdoing and said the new policy would have led to an increase in Delhi's revenue share.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kerala: Death toll rises to 2 in serial blasts at Kalamassery prayer meet; suspect surrenders

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on tablets

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle’s long-standing ODI records

Sundar Pichai defends Google’s business practices, says our products are good for internet

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE