Once Pakistan's 'strategic asset', now India's opportunity? How Taliban changed South Asia's geopolitics

EXPLAINER
While Pakistan celebrated the Taliban's victory and viewed the group as a strategic asset in 2021, India slowly slipped into the territory and engaged the Islamic militants. New Delhi has the last laugh. Explained here.
It may look ironic, but it demonstrates the geopolitical realities of the time. Pakistan was absent from the fifth anniversary of the Victory Day celebration, marking the return of the Taliban to the seat of power on August 15, 2021. The second irony was that the programme was held in the Indian capital of New Delhi. It also reflects how upset Pakistan is over increasing ties between India and Afghanistan under the Taliban. Though New Delhi has not yet recognised the Islamic militants, it has pursued a pragmatic engagement through calibrated diplomacy. Driven by national security, regional political dynamics and connectivity, India has inched closer to Afghanistan, though cautiously.
India vacated its Kabul embassy and reduced diplomatic activities to the bare minimum after the Taliban stormed Kabul, backed by Pakistan. While New Delhi watched helplessly from the sidelines, Islamabad celebrated the victory of the Taliban. Then Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the militants for "breaking the shackles of slavery", openly said how Islamabad helped them capture the country and justified it, calling them a "strategic asset" and expressing hope that they would help build "strategic depth" in Afghanistan.
However, the situation changed soon after the Taliban released members of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, from jails. The fighters, who have spent years in jail for waging war on the Islamabad government, were back on the streets with increased vigour. Now they were armed with better weapons, received intelligence input, enjoyed patronage and support and dreamt of establishing an Islamic regime in Pakistan, as they had done in Afghanistan.
(India-Afghanistan Re-engagement. AI-generated infographic. )
As the Taliban captured almost the entire of Afghanistan with no practical challenge to their rule, countries like Russia and China blinked first and came to them. India treaded cautiously, approached the Taliban and engaged them, disrupting Pakistan's calculations and ensuring that it is not left out of regional security dynamics. The Taliban has become an elephant in the room- you may not like it, but ignore it at your own peril.
(Pakistan Faces New Afghanistan Realities. AI-made infographics)
What may be considered a defeat of Pakistan's strategy: India has strengthened its presence in Afghanistan, and although Islamabad aided, armed and funded the Taliban, shielded them from the US ire, finds itself left on the sidelines. Bitter irony for Pakistan.