Once Pakistan's 'strategic asset', now India's opportunity? How Taliban changed South Asia's geopolitics

While Pakistan celebrated the Taliban's victory and viewed the group as a strategic asset in 2021, India slowly slipped into the territory and engaged the Islamic militants. New Delhi has the last laugh. Explained here.

It may look ironic, but it demonstrates the geopolitical realities of the time. Pakistan was absent from the fifth anniversary of the Victory Day celebration, marking the return of the Taliban to the seat of power on August 15, 2021. The second irony was that the programme was held in the Indian capital of New Delhi. It also reflects how upset Pakistan is over increasing ties between India and Afghanistan under the Taliban. Though New Delhi has not yet recognised the Islamic militants, it has pursued a pragmatic engagement through calibrated diplomacy. Driven by national security, regional political dynamics and connectivity, India has inched closer to Afghanistan, though cautiously.

Pakistan Taliban

India vacated its Kabul embassy and reduced diplomatic activities to the bare minimum after the Taliban stormed Kabul, backed by Pakistan. While New Delhi watched helplessly from the sidelines, Islamabad celebrated the victory of the Taliban. Then Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the militants for "breaking the shackles of slavery", openly said how Islamabad helped them capture the country and justified it, calling them a "strategic asset" and expressing hope that they would help build "strategic depth" in Afghanistan.

However, the situation changed soon after the Taliban released members of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, from jails. The fighters, who have spent years in jail for waging war on the Islamabad government, were back on the streets with increased vigour. Now they were armed with better weapons, received intelligence input, enjoyed patronage and support and dreamt of establishing an Islamic regime in Pakistan, as they had done in Afghanistan.

(India-Afghanistan Re-engagement. AI-generated infographic. )

India Taliban diplomacy

As the Taliban captured almost the entire of Afghanistan with no practical challenge to their rule, countries like Russia and China blinked first and came to them. India treaded cautiously, approached the Taliban and engaged them, disrupting Pakistan's calculations and ensuring that it is not left out of regional security dynamics. The Taliban has become an elephant in the room- you may not like it, but ignore it at your own peril.

India invested billions of dollars in Afghanistan and built its infrastructure much before the Islamic fighters captured the country. It continues to develop the strategic port of Chabahar, much to the chagrin of Pakistan and China.

In an attempt to keep a foothold in Central Asia and open the door for Europe, India engaged the Taliban via technical missions and high-level visits.

India's main concern is to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a haven for Pakistan-based terrorist organisations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Much to the relief of New Delhi, the Taliban has publicly assured it that Afghan soil would not be allowed to be used against India.

The Taliban is also interested in increasing ties with India as it wants to assert its freedom from Pakistan, diversify its international relations and move beyond China and Russia. It is a win-win situation as New Delhi woos the nationalist, moderate and peace-loving faction of the outfit.

(Pakistan Faces New Afghanistan Realities. AI-made infographics)

Pakistan-Afghanistan relations

Pakistan is scared of the increasing Indian footprint in its neighbouring country. It apprehends several fallouts that may be detrimental to its interests. These may be as follows: Pakistan is scared of being sandwiched between a hostile and India-friendly country on its western front and arch-rival India on its eastern front. The Taliban has outright rejected the 2,600-kilometre-long Durand Line that divides the two countries. There were a few skirmishes along the border in recent times, and the Taliban captured a Pakistani tank. Pakistan is upset with the alleged Taliban support for the TTP; it has held back-channel talks with no clear assurance from Afghanistan.

What may be considered a defeat of Pakistan's strategy: India has strengthened its presence in Afghanistan, and although Islamabad aided, armed and funded the Taliban, shielded them from the US ire, finds itself left on the sidelines. Bitter irony for Pakistan.