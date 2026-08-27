Why did Nepal's flash floods become so deadly? The chain reaction that turned a glacier collapse into a catastrophe

Why did Nepal's flash floods become so deadly, killing more than 300 people? Disaster explained step by step.

Why did Nepal's flash floods become so deadly? After all, it is the home of 6,000 rivers; it experiences persistent, heavy monsoon rainfall, and even floods are not shocking to the Himalayan nation, as it occurs almost every year. What happened that caused such massive devastation? At least 320 people have been killed, and more than 400 have gone missing; thousands of homes, many bridges and a few hydropower facilities have been swept away.

Nepal floods explained

A combination of devastating factors was behind the catastrophe: glacial instability, steep Himalayan terrain, an ice-rock avalanche, temporary river blockage, sudden dam failure, and high downstream exposure happened one after the other. It can be understood if broken into several steps as follows:

It was not a normal monsoon flood caused by torrential rains. The catastrophe began at the altitude of 5,200 metres, or 17,000 ft, above sea level in Tibet.

A huge body of ice, rock and snow separated from a glacier, turning it into an avalanche.

The avalanche plunged 1,200 metres into a narrow valley.

The slope of the valley increased the momentum and generated high energy that swept more rocks and debris along it.

Glacier collapses in Tibet

The debris and the ice-rock blocked the Lhende Khola, or the Bhotekoshi River, creating a temporary and natural dam.

The dam remained intact for some time before it collapsed.

As the natural dam collapsed, a massive wall of water containing rocks and debris surged ahead.

A massive water body, containing along with it ice, boulders, mud, trees, sediment and

rock fragments, rushed.

The Himalayan topography made it more devastating due to narrow gorges, steep valleys and deep canyons.

The topography increased the speed and depth of the water body, making it a more destructive force.

Nepal flash flood cause

This flood was different from a monsoon flood because

it contained glacier ice, giant rocks, uprooted trees, mud and soil, construction material and vehicles swept by it. A large number of people were killed because most of the victims were caught unaware as they were asleep, staying in hotels, travelling on highways, crossing bridges or working at hydropower projects. It was the season of the Kailash Man Sarovar Yatra, and more than 400 of the pilgrims are still missing.

Why was flash flood so deadly?

The flood caused tremendous loss because

it swept away highways, customs facilities, hydropower projects, the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge, worker camps and tourist lodges along with it.

The death toll also increased because it was extremely difficult to carry out the rescue operations effectively and on time due to the following reasons:

Communications were disrupted as all the lines were snapped.

Most of the roads were washed away.

Many bridges collapsed and were swept away.

Electricity lines were cut, plunging the entire area into darkness.

The rain continued, making the rescue operation more difficult.

Was Climate change reason?

Ecologists hold Climate change responsible for the flood, as they believe that it might have been an important background factor. They point out that climate change has hit the Hindu Kush-Himalayan area. They point out the following things as clear evidence of climate change: