Why is Lawrence Bishnoi targeting Salman Khan? Is Blackbuck case or extortion real motive?

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang shocked Bollywood on Sunday by releasing a chilling video demanding an apology from actor Salman Khan. Claiming responsibility for attacking Tiger Shroff, Alok Pandit, an alleged henchman of the gang, said, "Listen to me, Salman Khan. If you don't apologise to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we don't even leave a dog in your house." He said further, "We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in your mind. Don't think that you are safe and nothing will happen to you."

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang shocked Bollywood on Sunday by releasing a chilling video demanding an apology from actor Salman Khan. Claiming responsibility for attacking Tiger Shroff, Alok Pandit, an alleged henchman of the gang, said, "Listen to me, Salman Khan. If you don't apologise to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we don't even leave a dog in your house." He said further, "We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in your mind. Don't think that you are safe and nothing will happen to you."

Salman Khan and Blackbuck case



With this, it became important to know why the gang and its don have been targeting the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor and the people close to him for years. Analysts believe the enmity began with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman Khan was accused of hunting a blackbuck, considered holy to the Bishnoi community. However, investigators believe that the gangster wants to extort money from Salman Khan and people close to him. At the same time, repeated threats also serve to widen the gangster's criminal ambitions and help him get a more notorious and larger-than-life image.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens Bollywood

While filming the movie 'Hum Sath Sath Hain' in Rajasthan in 1998, Salman Khan allegedly hunted a blackbuck. Salman Khan and co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam Kothari were accused of hunting two blackbucks on October 1, 1998.

It triggered anger across the Bishnoi community, which regards the blackbuck as sacred and places strong emphasis on wildlife protection.

Bishnoi gang's grievance was that Khan had harmed an animal revered by the community.

The trial court acquitted co-accused actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and resident Dushyant Singh in April 2018, giving them the benefit of the doubt, while convicting Salman Khan.

The film star was sentenced to five years in prison and fined Rs 10,000.

Soon after the incident, Lawrence Bishnoi threatened the actor. In 2018, Bishnoi publicly threatened to kill Khan in Jodhpur. However, representatives of the Bishnoi community have said many times that they might forgive Salman Khan if he publicly apologises, visits their temple, and takes an active oath to protect wildlife.

Salman Khan threats

However, it neither justifies threats or violence as legitimate, nor does it establish that the entire Bishnoi community supports Bishnoi's actions. On the other hand, the authorities probing the case suspect that the gang is using Khan's high profile to establish its presence in Mumbai and create fear among wealthy potential extortion targets.