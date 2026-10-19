Why is Lawrence Bishnoi targeting Salman Khan? Is Blackbuck case or extortion real motive?

EXPLAINER
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang shocked Bollywood on Sunday by releasing a chilling video demanding an apology from actor Salman Khan. Claiming responsibility for attacking Tiger Shroff, Alok Pandit, an alleged henchman of the gang, said, "Listen to me, Salman Khan. If you don't apologise to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we don't even leave a dog in your house." He said further, "We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in your mind. Don't think that you are safe and nothing will happen to you."
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang shocked Bollywood on Sunday by releasing a chilling video demanding an apology from actor Salman Khan. Claiming responsibility for attacking Tiger Shroff, Alok Pandit, an alleged henchman of the gang, said, "Listen to me, Salman Khan. If you don't apologise to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we don't even leave a dog in your house." He said further, "We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in your mind. Don't think that you are safe and nothing will happen to you."
Salman Khan and Blackbuck case
With this, it became important to know why the gang and its don have been targeting the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor and the people close to him for years. Analysts believe the enmity began with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which Salman Khan was accused of hunting a blackbuck, considered holy to the Bishnoi community. However, investigators believe that the gangster wants to extort money from Salman Khan and people close to him. At the same time, repeated threats also serve to widen the gangster's criminal ambitions and help him get a more notorious and larger-than-life image.
Soon after the incident, Lawrence Bishnoi threatened the actor. In 2018, Bishnoi publicly threatened to kill Khan in Jodhpur. However, representatives of the Bishnoi community have said many times that they might forgive Salman Khan if he publicly apologises, visits their temple, and takes an active oath to protect wildlife.
However, it neither justifies threats or violence as legitimate, nor does it establish that the entire Bishnoi community supports Bishnoi's actions. On the other hand, the authorities probing the case suspect that the gang is using Khan's high profile to establish its presence in Mumbai and create fear among wealthy potential extortion targets.