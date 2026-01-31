Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?

As India signed a significant FTA with the European Union, Pakistan has been closely watching these newly strengthened trade ties between its neighbour and the world’s largest economic bloc. Pakistan has long been benefitting with EU's GSP+.

As India signed a significant free trade agreement with the European Union, Pakistan has been closely watching these newly strengthened trade ties between its neighbour and the world’s largest economic bloc.

Pakistan said on January 30 it was examining the consequences of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as exporters and analysts warned the deal could leave Pakistan less competitive in its second-largest export market. The benefits of the deal to India like sweeping tariff-free access to the EU for Indian exporters may, according to the Pakistani industry groups, couunter Islamabad’s long-standing advantage under the EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+).

Pakistan also stated it was closely connected with the European Union authorities to prevent any impact on its exports due to the trade agreement between India and the 27-nation bloc.

Amid the growing strategic importance of India’s partnership with the EU, Pakistan said it was aware of the deal and remained committed to its trade relationship with the bloc, Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said, according to PTI. “We are aware of this agreement. We have seen reports as well as the content,” Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in response to a question at his weekly press briefing.

“Pakistan maintains long-standing, friendly, and mutually beneficial relations with the EU. The GSP Plus scheme for Pakistan has proven to be a win-win template for bilateral cooperation,” PTI quoted Andrabi as saying.

The EU’s GSP+ scheme grants Pakistan duty-free or reduced-duty access to European markets, and with India gaining an edge through its free trade agreement with the bloc, concerns have emerged over the potential impact on Pakistan’s business community. Andrabi was asked about fears that Pakistan could lose its export advantage to its biggest regional competitor, India.

The India-EU deal is expected to weaken Pakistan’s longstanding tariff advantage. Pakistan’s exporters are concerned, particularly because the GSP+ scheme is set to expire in December next year, while the EU continues to be Pakistan’s largest export market.

India and the European Union on January 27 announced the conclusion of long pending negotiations for a FTA, marking an important milestone in one of India's most strategic economic partnerships. rules-based trade partnership, the FTA responds to contemporary global challenges while enabling deeper market integration between the world's fourth and second largest economies.