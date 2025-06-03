Has climate change become a reality bringing significant changes in North East India leading to altered rainfall patterns, and more frequent extreme weather events like floods and landslides?

After 36 people died and more than five lakh got affected by the recent floods, the question that cropped up is: why the northeast is prone to floods that visit the area almost every year and wreak havoc most of the time? Is the Northeast going through climate change? Has climate change become a reality bringing significant changes in North East India leading to altered rainfall patterns, and more frequent extreme weather events like floods and landslides?

Floods hit Northeast hard

Though Assam is the worst-hit state with 22 of its districts getting inundated, Arunachal Pradesh is the second most hard-hit state with 23 districts being affected. While Meghalaya has reported six deaths over the past three days, with around 1,100 people across 49 villages, five people, including three Myanmarese refugees, have lost their lives due to landslides and house collapses in Meghalaya. Besides, Sikkim, Manipur and Tripura have been hit hard by the devastating floods.

As the early arrival of the southwest monsoon this year has significantly impacted Northeast India, analysts believe, there are other reasons for severe flooding and landslides across these states. Climate change is considered one of the biggest reasons as the Northeast experiences erratic monsoon patterns that exacerbate the frequency and intensity of floods.

Climate Change?

Though Northeast India is generally expected to receive an increase in rainy days, the rainfall variability is showing mixed trends, as some areas experience increased rainfall while others witness droughts. The area has become more vulnerable to floods also because climate change is disrupting hydrological systems. The increase in frequency and intensity of extreme weather conditions like floods, landslides, and cloud bursts are interpreted as proof of climate change.

Other factors for more frequent rains are the topography of steep hills, numerous rivers, and fragile infrastructure. Assam is the most vulnerable state with Guwahati and Silchar struggling with the problems of poor drainage and rapid urbanization. The IMD has said that the Northeast is among India’s most climate-sensitive regions. It is witnessing more intense and erratic rainfall patterns that increase the likelihood of such disasters.