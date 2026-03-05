Why is Mamata Banerjee upset over appointment of RN Ravi as next governor ahead of West Bengal Election 2026? Know about his controversial past

The centre has appointed controversial Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi as next governor of West Bengal ahead of the state assembly election to be held soon. Know about his controversial past as governor.

Why is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upset over the appointment of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi as the governor of the state? Wait, first, the moot question is: why should the centre replace the governor of a state that will be going to the polls within weeks? Is there any political agenda behind the move? Will RN Ravi help the BJP in any way? Or, will he create problems for the incumbent chief minister and her government ahead of the assembly elections 2026?

Why is Mamata Banerjee upset with RN Ravi?

These questions have been raised because of the controversial past of RN Ravi. The former IPS officer and Intelligence Bureau special director is known for the wrong reasons during his tenure as the governor of Tamil Nadu. The 15th Tamil Nadu governor hogged the headlines many times for his frequent, intense, and public confrontations with the DMK-led state government. He has put the MK Stalin-led government on the edge most of the time during his tenure over the issues of policy, legislation, and regional sentiment.

Appointed the 15th governor of the state on September 9, 2021, Ravi took charge on September 18, 2021. Though Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed his appointment and assured full cooperation, his coalition partners, Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, questioned his appointment and claimed an ulterior motive of the BJP. Soon, the clashes with the state government began. To the sheer frustration of the state government, RN Ravi started keeping in abeyance the bills passed by the state assembly. He withheld 21 bills pending his approval by May 2022.

RN Ravi: Governor of Tamil Nadu

RN Ravi stirred the hornets' nest in January 2023, when he suggested that Tamilakam would be a more suitable name for the state of Tamil Nadu. He slammed the ruling political parties in the state for allegedly taking regressive steps in the past fifty years. All hell broke loose after this. The ruling DMK, as well as the main opposition party of the AIADMK, condemned Ravi. Some college students organized protests against his remarks. It took on a political colour with the state BJP backing the governor for the uncharitable and controversial comments.

The governor kept on taking the aggressive path of confrontation with the Tamil Nadu government. He took the extreme step of omitting certain parts of his speech prepared by the government on January 9, 2023. The government claimed that Ravi omitted words like 'women empowerment,' 'secularism,' and 'self-respect' and parts of the BR Ambedkar and Dravidian leaders. As the ruling party moved a resolution for recording only the governor's speech prepared by the government, Ravi boycotted the proceedings and left the house in a huff.

Governor vs State Government

The confrontation moved to such a level that the state government moved the court against the governor. In a landmark judgment in the case of The State of Tamil Nadu vs. The Governor of Tamil Nadu, in April 2024, the Supreme Court mandated time limits for governors to act on bills passed by state legislatures. Refusing to relent, the Tamil Nadu picked up another confrontation with the people of the state when he reportedly asked students to chant Jai Shri Ram during an event held at Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai on April 12, 2025. Frustrated by his approach, the State Platform for Common School System, an association of educationists and activists, wrote to the president, Droupadi Murmu, against the governor. It demanded that Ravi be removed from office. The organization argued that the governor had violated Article 159 of the Indian Constitution, which pertains to the oath of office taken by governors.

Such a person will soon take over the office of the governor of West Bengal ahead of the state assembly. Mamata Banerjee is unnerved; she has said that the centre did not seek the advice of the state government and imposed Ravi on it against its wishes. The West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is most likely to be very interesting if RN Ravi repeats his policy of controversy.