Why is Hamas most likely to reject Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Details here

Hamas faces mounting pressure from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Egypt to accept Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza Peace Plan. While the group has not outright rejected it, doubts persist over disarmament, Israeli troop presence, and recognition of Israel.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 01:07 PM IST

Palestinian militant organisation Hamas may reject Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan. (File Image)
Will Palestinian militant organisation Hamas accept the 20-point Gaza Peace Plan? Will it be ready to lay down arms and cooperate with the US and other countries that have supported the peace plan? Will Hamas accept the co-existence of the Jewish state of Israel along with the Muslim Arab state of Palestine? These questions have been raised after US President Donald Trump unveiled the peace plan and gave Hamas 3-4 days to accept it. Though the militant outfit did not reject the proposal outright and said it needed time to study it, some of the leaders of the outfit have raised questions. Hamas is under pressure from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt to accept the peace plan. However, the doubts remain. 

Is Gaza Peace Plan biased toward Israel?

According to Reuters, a source close to its reporter said Hamas felt the plan was "completely biased to Israel" and imposed "impossible conditions" that aimed to eliminate the group. However, he also said that Hamas negotiators "would review it in good faith and provide a response". One of Hamas' main conditions for any ceasefire has been the complete withdrawal of the Israel Defence Force. It has also emphasized the release of all its people languishing in Israeli custody.   

According to the 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, Israel will withdraw its forces to a pre-decided yellow line soon after the release of all hostages. It will pull them back to the red line or the buffer zone and keep them there till there is no threat to its security. It may prove to be a contentious point. Hamas may not like the idea of the presence of Israeli forces for an unknown period. 

Will Hamas disarm, disband itself?

Though the Palestinian militant outfit has agreed not to be a part of any future administrative unit of the Gaza Strip, it may find it extremely difficult to surrender arms and disband itself. The Gaza Peace Plan lays down the condition that those who want to leave the Gaza Strip would be given a safe passage to the receiving country and those who are ready to renounce violence would be given amnesty; there may be few takers. The basic philosophy of Hamas is to wipe Israel from the map of the world using weapons and establish the state of Palestine in the entire region, leaving no space for any future Jewish state. Most of its leaders and fighters are most likely to reject this condition. They are so radicalised and resolute in their purpose that they may prefer to die fighting Jews than surrender to them.

Will Palestinians accept peace plan?

With this background, it can be understood what it means when a Palestinian official told Reuters, "What Trump has proposed is the full adoption of all Israeli conditions, which do not grant the Palestinian people or the residents of the Gaza Strip any legitimate rights." A resident of Gaza City told the news agency, "We hope the plan will end the war, but we are not sure it will. Neither Mr. Trump nor Mr. Netanyahu can be trusted."

(Gaza Strip in ruins during Israel-Hamas War.)

Hundreds of Hamas fighters breached the border of Israel on October 7, 2023, fired hundreds of missiles, went deep inside, and attacked civilian and military targets. They killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 251, including women and children. Israel began pounding Hamas hideouts, civilian houses and hospitals on October 9, 2023. More than 65,000 people have been killed in these attacks. About 48 hostages, including 20 alive and 28 deceased ones, are still in the captivity of Hamas. 

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force has moved further deep inside Gaza  City and reached the area, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the headquarters of Hamas.

