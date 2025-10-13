Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EXPLAINER

Why is Donald Trump so much desperate to win Nobel Peace Prize?

Why is Donald Trump obsessed with the Nobel Peace Prize? Inside his rivalry with Barack Obama and the politics behind his desperate campaign.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 05:57 PM IST

Why is Donald Trump so much desperate to win Nobel Peace Prize?
Nobel Prize. (Representative Image)
Why is US President Donald Trump so obsessed with the Nobel Peace Prize? Why was he so desperate to get the most coveted prize that he launched an open campaign for it? After all, it was not an election, which he could win by pressing hard and presenting himself in the best possible way. Why should the world's most powerful man should cross all limits to get the prize that was once rejected by Vietnamese revolutionary Le Duc Tho? Russian writer Boris Pasternak and French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre also rejected the Nobel Prize. But the White House slammed the Nobel Committee for not giving the prize to the US president. 

Why is Donald Trump so much desperate?

The irony has many layers. A high level of obsession and desperation have been shown by a man who has ridiculed and cut to size many international institutions, including the UN and the World Health Organisation? Trump has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organisation. He has treated the United Nations with utter disrespect and sneer.  

11 days in office before nomination closed

It is also ironic that he had spent only 11 days in his office in the second term when the deadline for nomination came to an end. He was sworn in on January 20 and the deadline was January 31. What did he do in those 11 days that the Nobel Committee should bestow the award on him, ignoring many others who have been working for years? It is also ironic that he was nominated by Benjamin Netanyahu, the man widely held responsible for the killing of more than 67,000 people, who was called "genocide" by the UN. He was also nominated by Pakistan, the country that is held responsible for aiding and abetting terrorism and using it as a state policy. 

Rivalry with Barack Obama?

Analysts believe that Donald Trump desperately wants the Nobel Peace Prize because it was awarded by his predecessor Barack Obama, whom he has accused of "doing nothing" and "destroying our country". Donald Trump complained that Obama was only a few months into his presidency when he won the Nobel. Failing to hide his feelings, he said, "He got it for doing nothing. Obama got a prize - he didn't even know what - he got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country." Pitching his case, he said, "I've stopped eight wars, so that's never happened before - but they'll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn't do it for that; I did it because I saved a lot of lives." 

The Nobel Peace Prize to Barack Obama, too, sparked a row. He was eight months into his first term when he received the prestigious award in 2009. It shocked many people, who thought that the prize was 'very premature' and argued that the Nobel 'should have a higher bar.' It is Trump's one-upmanship against Obama that made him so desperate. Besides Obama, the US presidents to have received the prize are Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, and Jimmy Carter.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
