EXPLAINER

Why is Delhi's air still toxic long after Diwali and stubble burning?

Even without stubble burning or firecrackers, Delhi’s air remains toxic due to old vehicles, dust, coal power plants and winter weather traps.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

Air Pollution in Delhi. (File Image)
If not stubble burning and firecrackers, what are the main reasons for the incredibly high level of air pollution in and around Delhi? On the day Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann denied his state's role in polluting the national capital, Delhi's air quality was recorded as "very poor." When he claimed that the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of his state ranged between 70 and 110, the AQI of Delhi was recorded between 377 and 381 at different places. Also, thousands of tonnes of firecrackers were used, and tonnes of toxicity were added to the atmosphere of the capital city on October 20, the night of Diwali, almost two months ago. The average AQI measured on the night of the festival of light was 345, the highest hitting 392. 

Delhi Air Pollution

The green analysts believe vehicles, many of them old and fuel-inefficient, that emit thousands of tonnes of nitrogen oxides (NO) and fine particles like PM2.5 and PM10 are the main reasons. These are fine airborne particles measuring less than 2.5 micrometres and 10 micrometres, respectively. 

Role of vehicles in Delhi air quality

According to recent transport department data, there are about 15 crore registered vehicles on the roads of Delhi. These include cars, two-wheelers, autorickshaws, goods vehicles, and other vehicles. The two-wheelers constitute 66% and cars 26%. There were 62 lakh vehicles older than the permissible age limit of 15 years at the beginning of 2025. These were registered before the implementation of BS-VI. Bharat Stage VI is the vehicle emission standard that was implemented in April 2020. It requires the vehicles to drastically cut pollutants like NO, PM, CO, and hydrocarbons by using cleaner fuel and advanced techniques. 

Most of the vehicles plying on the roads of Delhi do not use low-sulfur diesel, and they are not fitted with modern emission control equipment like catalytic converters and particulate filters. They emit thousands of tonnes of toxic materials like nitrous oxide, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbons. 

Besides construction sites, road dust and debris add thousands of tonnes of airborne particles to the atmosphere every day. 

Thermal power plants Delhi pollution

According to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), there are 11 coal-based thermal power plants (TPPs) within a 300-km radius of Delhi, that do not comply with emission control norms. At the time of preparing the report, only two plants were using flue-gas desulfurisation (FGD), a technology mandated by the Union environment ministry to be installed to cut the SO2 emissions. According to the CSE, "Delhi and NCR cannot meet the clean air benchmark and protect public health if the continuous sources of pollution like thermal power plants remain high emitters. These plants have not been able to meet the standards and are at varying stages of progress simply because the target dates for compliance are shifting continually."

Why Delhi AQI remains high in winter

The situation gets more complicated during the winters when the temperature is low. As the cool air near the ground gets trapped under a layer of warmer air, it prevents pollutants from rising and dispersing. Besides, due to the low wind speed caused by the low temperature, smoke, dust, and emissions just hang in the city’s air.

 

