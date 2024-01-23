Why is Canada imposing two-year cap on visas for foreign students? How will it affect Indian students?

Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated that there will be a 35 per cent reduction in new study visas in 2024 as part of the cap. Last year Canada issued nearly 1 million study permits, about three times that of a decade ago, as per the government data.

Canada has announced that it is imposing an immediate two-year cap on new international student visas to tackle a housing crisis and target institutional “bad actors”. The move is likely to affect Indians planning to study in the country.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated there will be a 35 per cent reduction in new study visas in 2024 as part of the cap. Last year Canada issued nearly 1 million study permits, about three times that of a decade ago, according to government data.

Here is everything to know about the government’s plan and whether it will affect Indians:

What is the new visa plan?

Canada’s immigration minister Marc Miller asserted the government will introduce a temporary, two-year cap on student visas, which will result in the issue of about 364,000 visas in 2024, a decrease of 35% from 2023. Nearly 560,000 such visas were issued last year.

While the cap will be implemented for two years; the number of permits to be issued in 2025 will be reassessed at the end of this year, the Immigration Minister said.

To maintain a sustainable level of temporary residence in Canada, and to ensure that there is no further growth in the number of international students in Canada for 2024, we are setting a national application intake cap for two years from 2024, Global News quoted Miller as saying.

Beginning in September, international students who undertake a programme that’s part of a curriculum licensing arrangement (one where a private college has been licensed to deliver the curriculum of an associated public college) will no longer be eligible for a post-graduation work permit. The permits were previously seen as convenient way to securing permanent residency.

Graduates of master’s and other “short graduate-level programmes” will “soon” be able to apply for a three-year work permit, the government stated. Open work permits will also be made available to the spouses of international students in master’s and doctoral programs it added.

Why is Canada implementing curbs?

Canada has become a popular destination for international students, especially from India, since it is relatively convenient to obtain work permits after finishing courses. But the rise in international students led to a severe shortage of apartments, which pushed up housing rents. In December, rents nationwide rose 7.7% from a year earlier, as per reports.

The policy comes amid pressure on the federal government from provinces on the increasing numbers of non-permanent residents entering Canada while the country struggles with a housing crisis.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s popularity has been badly affected mainly due to the affordability crisis, and opposition Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has taken a huge lead over Trudeau in opinion polls ahead of an election next year.

The move will help the government to target institutional “bad actors”, he said. “It’s unacceptable that some private institutions have taken advantage of international students by operating under-resourced campuses, lacking supports for students and charging high tuition fees all the while significantly increasing their intake of international students,” Miller said.

How will it affect Indians?

The major majority, about 40%, of foreign students come from India, with China coming in second with about 12%, according to official data from 2022.

Therefore, the move is expected to impact students from India who see Canada as the choicest destination for higher studies.

India was the first among the top ten origin countries of study permit holders in 2022 in Canada, with a total of 319,000 students.

The move comes months after a diplomatic row between India and Canada in October last year erupted when the visa services were temporarily suspended. The row had already led to visa backlogs as the embassies in both countries were affected due to a shortage of staff.

(With inputs from agencies)