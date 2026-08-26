Why is BJP suddenly wooing Gen Z? PM Modi's new strategy after student protests explained

Why is the BJP suddenly focusing on Gen Z? Was PM Narendra Modi's late-night address to the young generation a social media exercise? Explained

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing a vertical video addressing young people, calling them 'friends', the BJP announced its strategy to woo Gen Z. It was not a social media exercise; it was a political move and course correction after the late and worrying realisation of how the young people growing up under PM Modi have become restless. The saffron party realised that the people born between 1997 and 2012 are now asking the ruling class questions about education, examinations, recruitment, jobs, cost of education and career security.

Gen Z Protest

After they came out on the streets in thousands, squatted on roads and braved police lathi charge, tear gas shells, pellet gun firings and social media abuses by the troll army, the ruling party realised that it must take corrective steps. The BJP made its two-pronged strategy: win back dissatisfied young voters and prevent the student protest from becoming an independent political force that challenges it and erodes its base in future elections.

Analysts believe that young people from those families who have voted for the BJP and clapped for PM Modi too came out on the streets and joined the protest at Jantar Mantar. The saffron party was upset because it was not a protest led by opposition parties, and dissatisfaction and unrest have emerged from its own voter base. The resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not cool things down or smooth the temper; the BJP has understood correctly that it was not an education-related issue alone; it was a bigger potential political problem, and if the concerns of Gen Z are not addressed, things may go out of control and sweep the party out of power in 2029.

What is Gen Z?

According to a rough estimate, the Gen Z population in India should be about 407 million, or about 28–29% of the total population. This makes them the largest generational cohort in India. As political awareness begins at an earlier age now, it may be foolish to wait for them to turn 25. So, they should be caught young. Most of them have grown up during the Narendra Modi regime, and they know that the BJP is the system responsible for the problems they are facing, and if they want the issues to be addressed, they have no option but to oppose the ruling dispensation. They ask the following questions:

What has the government done for me?

Will the examination be fair?

What is the guarantee that the question paper will not be leaked?

Will the results be declared on time?

Will I get a job after years of hard labour and patience?

Can my family pay for the coaching fees?

As AI is changing the job market, what may happen to entry-level jobs?

BJP Gen Z strategy

Despite the all-around Hindutva atmosphere and continuous bombardment of hate campaigns in a section of mainstream media and social media, the young generation is not obsessed with Hindutva or any other religious dogma. Even if they are nationalist and pro-Hindutva, they may ask the above-mentioned questions. A young voter may support nationalism or the BJP or its leader PM Modi, yet he may demand the following things:

Jobs or other means of livelihood.

A transparent and responsible examination system.

An affordable education system, where his family can pay for the tuition and coaching fees.

A better and transparent recruitment system that delivers on time and is beyond doubt.

Better government-run universities, where he can get cheaper education.

Opportunities and a good number of jobs in the private sector.

The older BJP formula of Hindutva ideology, along with welfare government schemes and charismatic appeal and leadership of PM Modi, may no longer work; the party needs something new for new voters.

Rahul Gandhi Gen Z

Where do the millions of these dissatisfied, angry, anti-establishment voters go? The natural destination may be the opposition party, particularly the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Party. Rahul Gandhi has already launched his campaigns against the issues of leaked question papers, a rotten education system, mafia raj of coaching giants, expensive, unaffordable coaching fees, and joblessness, and above all, the government apathy and social media trolls targeting everyone who dares to speak against the ruling party.

With these things in the background, the moot question is: After dominating Indian politics for more than a decade, why is the BJP now worried about a generation that has grown up under its own rule? The answer is obvious. Gen Z is the first major Indian voting cohort for whom the BJP is not the political alternative. The saffron party must go for introspection.