Why India cannot stop buying Russian crude oil, despite Donald Trump's claim?

Why India continues buying Russian crude oil despite global pressure. Explainer on cheap prices, energy security, sanctions, and strategic autonomy.

Although President Donald Trump has claimed that India has agreed not to buy Russian crude oil and import goods worth $500 billion from the US in five years, both claims appear to be extremely difficult to implement. Political observers and analysts believe it will be very difficult for India to stop buying crude oil from Russia, considering the ground realities. First, Russian oil has not been banned, so buying cheaper crude oil is not illegal, and no action can be taken against those who do it. Though India has drastically

Refiners, such as the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), have been instructed to reduce their purchases. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd also stopped importing Russian oil last year after sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil. Reports suggest it is also likely to stop purchases once its resumption of cargo of 100,000–150,000 barrels is delivered. The Russian company has a 49% stake in this company.

PSUs reduce Russian oil imports

It may be kept in mind that India’s total oil import bill stood at USD 180 billion, with 30%–35% imported from Russia. India also imports 20%–30% from Iraq, 15% from Saudi Arabia, 10% from the UAE, and 5%–10% from the US. If media reports are to be believed, the oil import from Russia has already been slashed drastically. India imported an average of 1.2 million barrels per day in December from Russia, down from a peak of 2.1–2.2 million barrels. The imports fell further in January to about 1 million barrels per day. It is expected to drop to that level in the coming months.

Russia offers a discount of $15 to $20 compared to the international market. At the time of writing this news item, the Brent crude cost $66.67 per barrel, while the Ural crude from Russia cost $48 per barrel. A developing country like India cannot ignore the cost benefit, particularly when it imports almost 85% of its energy needs. Government-controlled Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), and HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) have already stopped buying Russian crude.

One of the most important factors is that the India-Russia oil trade is through a non-dollar route; India does not pay Russia in dollars.