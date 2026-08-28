Has Himalaya become ticking time bomb? Why are deadly disasters striking more often?

The devastating Nepal-Tibet floods have thrown open a new question: has the Himalaya become a ticking time bomb? Why are deadly disasters striking more often? Is the next Himalayan catastrophe already taking shape? Explained.

Has the Himalaya become a ticking bomb? Though the Nepal-Tibet border avalanche wreaked havoc, leaving more than 500 people dead and more than 1,500 missing, ecologists, hydrologists, and geologists are not shocked. They point out that it is not the first of its kind and apprehend that it may not be the last one. Climate change, global warming, reckless development of infrastructure, deforestation, burgeoning population, and seismic movement of geologically young and unstable mountain ranges make the abode of gods the most vulnerable and unworthy place to live. Before the Tibet-Nepal floods, similar devastations visited Kedarnath in 2013, Chamoli in 2021, and Sikkim in 2023. It is not a sheer coincidence that all these catastrophes occurred after glacial ice broke off, triggering avalanches that caused floods.

Himalayan disasters

Unlike the Aravalli, the Vindhya, and the Sahyadri ranges, the Himalayas are a young and unstable mountain range as the Indian tectonic plate continues to collide with the Eurasian plate. This makes the entire Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) range highly unstable and fragile. It causes the following problems:

The rocks are highly fractured and easily collapse under pressure.

The slopes of these mountains are unstable; such mishaps are more likely to happen.

Landslides are more common in these areas due to seismic movement.

The slopes are steeper, and the rivers cut through the valleys and flow at a high speed.

Heartbreaking to see the devastating floods in Nepal. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, Please stay safe Nepal #Floods pic.twitter.com/szkwcNyOU6 — Jahnavi Kapoor (@JanhvikapoorFC_) August 28, 2026

Scientists believe that the Hindu Kush Himalayan (HKH) region is getting warmer rapidly due to climate change; this increases glacial retreat and alters rainfall and snowfall patterns. These factors impact the mountains in the following ways:

Glaciers are melting faster, causing more frequent floods.

Snow cover is shrinking, disturbing the topography of the mountains.

A shorter snow season is one of the impacts of the increased temperature.

It also results in unstable ice formation.

Increased heat on the mountains creates more lakes.

Himalaya: Ticking time bomb

There are thousands of glaciers in the Himalayas, and the above-mentioned reasons make them more vulnerable; they can create havoc with a small trigger. These are the reasons for the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF). The present catastrophe occurred due to the GLOF.

One of the biggest reasons for the devastation in the Himalayan range is the thawing of the Permafrost. Permafrost is any ground made of soil, ice, rock, or sediments that remains below zero degrees for two consecutive years or more. As global temperature is rising, the permafrost is thawing, causing microbes break down organic substances and releasing carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere. This further accelerates the global temperature. As the ice melts, rocks become loose, and mountains become more unstable.

Climate change: Global Warming

Due to climate change, monsoon rains become more unpredictable. The changed rainfall pattern brings these devastating impacts:

Frequent cloudbursts.

Very intense short-duration rains.

Flash floods.

All these things cause devastation down the hills and wreak havoc.

The Himalaya has become the South Asia hub of hydroelectric projects, with countries in the mountains competing with each other, bringing more disruptions and devastation to the mountains. Large dams are constructed in the valleys, where floods travel at higher speed and energy and cause more catastrophe. When an avalanche or a GLOF takes place, the following disturbances come along with it:

Dams get damaged, killing people working there. Power stations are destroyed. Communities living in downstream areas suffer.

India is more vulnerable, and the ticking time bomb is more dangerous. These areas are prone to devastation:

Jammu and Kashmir, including Leh and Ladakh.

Arunachal Pradesh

Sikkim

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Many of the rivers, including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, Ganges, Yamuna, Ramganga, Kali, Kosi, Gandak, and Ghaghara, originate in the Himalaya and flow through many states, and millions of people live on both sides of these rivers. They are at the receiving end when floods occur.