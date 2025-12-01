FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

Why has Pakistan become marketplace for 'leftover' Chinese grooms? How Pak girls become 'sex-slaves' in China?

China’s growing gender imbalance and Pakistan’s deepening economic crisis have created a booming market of marriages between Chinese men and impoverished Pakistani women. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 05:03 PM IST

Why has Pakistan become marketplace for 'leftover' Chinese grooms? How Pak girls become 'sex-slaves' in China?
Pakistani girl married to Chinese national. (File Image)
Despite diagonally opposite food habits, religion, culture, language, political system, and everything else, Pakistan has become a marketplace of brides for the wealthy Chinese men, who are the most sought-after grooms for the poor Islamic nation of South Asia. In a country suffering the perennial economic woes due to misgovernance, corruption in government offices, lack of a vibrant industrial base, a rickety service sector, and moribund agriculture, Chinese men working in Beijing-sponsored projects become the most sought-after grooms. The poor parents with no money to send their daughters for higher education find it easy to pack them off to a distant country if the groom has a good salary. Consequently, Pakistan has become a hunting ground for "leftover" Chinese. 

China: Gender imbalance

According to the UN World Population Prospects 2024, China has 44.4 million men in the 25-29 age group, while only 38.4 million women. It has 42.5 million men and 36.3 million women in the age group of 20-24. In total, in the marriageable age group of 20-29, there are 86.9 million men and 74.7 million women. Thus, China has 12.2 million surplus or "leftover" men, who find no wives. The Chinese government encourages these "leftover" men to get married and have children to balance the gender gap and meet the demographic challenge of the graying population.

(Millions of Chinese men don't get wives.)

Gender Gap In Pakistan

According to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025, Pakistan has a significant gender gap and ranks low in gender parity. The country that has been witnessing a fall in the gender parity score for a long time has also been suffering economic decline for quite some time. Though the country has seen some progress in areas like female literacy, the women have been on the sidelines or on the margins for a long time. 

Most of the Pakistani women married to Chinese men suffer when they reach a completely alien land, where they cannot understand a single word of Mandarin. They cannot eat pork, the main staple food in China; they follow Islam in a country where most of the people are Buddhist or followers of Tao or Confucius. Most of them suffer domestic violence and become sex slaves. Some of them end in a brothel. 

(Pakistan has become a hunting place for 'leftover' Chinese grooms.)

Pakistan poverty marriages

Such marriages hit the headlines for the first time in 2019, when Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced it had dismantled a suspected prostitution ring that was trafficking young Pakistani women to China. It also arrested 52 Chinese traffickers. However, within months, most of these people were discharged due to a lack of evidence or under political pressure.

(Pakistani Christian girls marry Chinese men to escape religious persecution.)

Brookings study Chinese brides

According to a study carried out by the Brookings Institution in 2022, Islamabad has turned a blind eye to the issue due to Chinese investment and the economic moolah. If media reports are to be believed, besides the poor Muslim girls, the minority Christian women in Pakistan agree to marry wealthy Chinese men to escape poverty and religious persecution. Brookings Institution concludes, "The victims were lured with payments to the family and promises of a good life in China but reported abuse, difficult living conditions, forced pregnancy, or forced prostitution once they reached China." The study reveals that such cases of Chinese bride trafficking are not confined to Pakistan: they have been documented in Laos, North Korea, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Cambodia as well. 

