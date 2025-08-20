Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Why has Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries come under Donald Trump's lens? Details here

Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy exported petroleum products worth $60 billion during 2024-25. Out of this, petroleum worth $15 billion went to the European Union in just six months of the year.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 02:29 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd. (File Image)

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) has come under attack from the US. When Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant said that some super-rich families in India had indulged in profiteering by buying Russian crude oil and selling the finished products in the world market, he did not take any names, but it is believed that he attacked the RIL and Nayara Energy. Slamming India for making a profit by buying cheap Russian oil, he told CNBC, "They are just making a profit. They are reselling. I would call this Indian arbitrage—buying cheap Russian oil and reselling it as a product." Without taking a name, Scott Bessant added, "They have made a windfall profit of $16 billion—some of the richest families in India."

How much did Reliance Industries buy Russian oil?

According to the Kpler data, Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy exported petroleum products worth $60 billion during 2024-25. Out of this, petroleum worth $15 billion went to the European Union in just six months of the year. Kpler is a data and analytics platform, providing intelligence tools for trade. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries signed a deal with Russia’s Rosneft in December 2024 to import up to 500,000 barrels per day, worth around $12-13 billion annually, for 10 years.

How did India increase Russian crude imports?

Nayara Energy, which is nearly half-owned by Rosneft, purchased about 72% of its crude from Russia in 2024-25, compared with 27% in 2022. According to Kpler, before the Russia-Ukraine war, India bought only 68,000 barrels per day from Russia. India bought 2.15 million barrels per day in May 2023 before settling at 1.78 million barrels per day in July 2025. At present, 36% of India’s oil needs come from Russia, compared to a negligible 0.2% share before the conflict.

Though Indian state-run refiners such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) have also been buying Russian crude, their purchases largely meet domestic demand. However, the private refiners exported fuels back to Europe and other markets after refining them.

Why was China not punished?

After imposing a base tariff of 25% on Indian goods, Donald Trump imposed an additional and punitive tariff of 25% on the purchase of cheap Russian crude oil. However, despite being the biggest Russian crude buyer, China has so far escaped the additional tariffs. Explaining it, Scott Bessant said that Beijing’s imports were treated differently because it had already been a large buyer of Russian oil before the invasion. He argued that India dramatically increased purchases after 2022, and some of the rich families made a profit out of this crisis.

How much crude oil did Reliance Industries sell to the world market in 2024-25?

Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy exported petroleum products worth $60 billion during 2024-25. Out of this, petroleum worth $15 billion went to the European Union in just six months of the year.

How much crude oil has India bought from Russia since the beginning of the Ukraine war?

India bought 2.15 million barrels per day from Russia in May 2023 before settling at 1.78 million barrels per day in July 2025. At present, 36% of India’s oil needs come from Russia, compared to a negligible 0.2% share before the conflict.

