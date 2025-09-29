Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?

A White House photo showing FBI chief Kash Patel shaking hands with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir has sparked anger among the Indian diaspora in the US. Many saw it as a betrayal, while others argued Patel was simply serving US strategic interests.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 06:52 PM IST

Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?
Asim Munir with Kash Patel at the White House.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief shook hands with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir. Why did this apparently innocuous incident trigger a controversy? A photograph showing Kash Patel shaking hands with Asim Munir has gone viral, stirring a debate in the Indian diaspora. The debate not only reflects the feelings of the Indian diaspora but also the deep mistrust they have of Pakistan. It also reflects the tension with the India-born Americans, or the desi, as they are called. 

In an official photograph released by the White House, Asim Munir and Kash Patel can be seen shaking hands. The photograph was taken when the Pakistan Army chief met US President Donald Trump in the White House on September 25. The FBI chief was present there and he shook hands with Asim Munir. 

Indian diaspora upset

If reports are to be believed, the US citizens of Indian descent did not like the FBI boss shaking hands and showing bonhomie with the Pakistan Army chief, as they thought it was a betrayal to them. The Indian diaspore juxtaposed Patel’s projection as a devout Hindu, who traces his roots to Gujarat. He has been seen warming up with the man known for his harsh "anti-India" and "anti-Hindu" rhetoric. 

An internet user wrote on the social media platform, "While Munir openly calls for jihad against Hindus, the optics of such interactions reveal a disturbing willingness to appease adversarial actors for crypto deals and rare earth minerals."

Kash Patel defends US interests

However, some people dismissed it and pointed out that  Patel is a US government official and he should preserve the US interests above all else. They feel that his cordial handshake with Field Marshal Munir highlights "how American foreign policy often prioritizes strategic resources and short-term gains over moral clarity". His gesture is a reflection of American “appeasement" of Pakistan for crypto and rare earth minerals".

