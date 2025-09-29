Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?
School holidays in October 2025: From Dussehra to Diwali, check full list of holidays for these major festivals
How Ranbir Kapoor maintains his well-built physique at 43: Look at his daily diet plan and workout routine
'Always remain in my thoughts': Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup match fees to families of Pahalgam victims and armed forces
Wamiqa Gabbi turns 32: Top 5 roles that showcase her versatility across Indian cinema
Ranbir Kapoor to follow grandfather Raj Kapoor's footsteps? Ramayana actor to turn director, reveals he has 'even started...'
'Pakistanis could not kill him but...': Father of Kargil war veteran killed in Ladakh statehood protest
Shrimad Narayan child actor Veer Sharma’s parents react to children’s tragic death in Kota fire: 'Bas lagta hai dono abhi..'
Intelligent compliance architecture in the context of international trade operations through AI-propelled SAP GTS leadership by Rajasekhar Talla
Maha Navami Puja Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on October 1? Know here
EXPLAINER
A White House photo showing FBI chief Kash Patel shaking hands with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir has sparked anger among the Indian diaspora in the US. Many saw it as a betrayal, while others argued Patel was simply serving US strategic interests.
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief shook hands with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir. Why did this apparently innocuous incident trigger a controversy? A photograph showing Kash Patel shaking hands with Asim Munir has gone viral, stirring a debate in the Indian diaspora. The debate not only reflects the feelings of the Indian diaspora but also the deep mistrust they have of Pakistan. It also reflects the tension with the India-born Americans, or the desi, as they are called.
In an official photograph released by the White House, Asim Munir and Kash Patel can be seen shaking hands. The photograph was taken when the Pakistan Army chief met US President Donald Trump in the White House on September 25. The FBI chief was present there and he shook hands with Asim Munir.
If reports are to be believed, the US citizens of Indian descent did not like the FBI boss shaking hands and showing bonhomie with the Pakistan Army chief, as they thought it was a betrayal to them. The Indian diaspore juxtaposed Patel’s projection as a devout Hindu, who traces his roots to Gujarat. He has been seen warming up with the man known for his harsh "anti-India" and "anti-Hindu" rhetoric.
An internet user wrote on the social media platform, "While Munir openly calls for jihad against Hindus, the optics of such interactions reveal a disturbing willingness to appease adversarial actors for crypto deals and rare earth minerals."
However, some people dismissed it and pointed out that Patel is a US government official and he should preserve the US interests above all else. They feel that his cordial handshake with Field Marshal Munir highlights "how American foreign policy often prioritizes strategic resources and short-term gains over moral clarity". His gesture is a reflection of American “appeasement" of Pakistan for crypto and rare earth minerals".