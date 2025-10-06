Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

October 2025 Movie Releases: Must-watch Bollywood, Hollywood films, from action, thriller to romance drama

Why Hamas will not lay down arms, recognize Israel under Trump's Gaza Plan? Know about its 1988 charter, that vows to 'eliminate Israel'

ChatGPT down again: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI's popular chatbot

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery, harassment: 'You should be ashamed of...'

Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to 3 US and Japanese scientists, here's what we know about their research

Is October 7 a public holiday? Why are schools, colleges in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh closed tomorrow? Know reason here

Iran set to remove 4 zeros from its currency; What does it means?

Karwa Chauth 2025: Observing fast for first time? Check tips, mistakes to avoid, and how to make it memorable

Who is Rakesh Kishore? Supreme Court lawyer who tried to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai

China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why Hamas will not lay down arms, recognize Israel under Trump's Gaza Plan? Know about its 1988 charter, that vows to 'eliminate Israel'

Why Hamas will not lay down arms, recognize Israel? Know about 1988 charter...

ChatGPT down again: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI's popular chatbot

ChatGPT down: Hundreds of users unable to use OpenAI chatbot

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery, harassment: 'You should be ashamed of...'

Pawan Singh faces backlash after wife Jyoti levels allegations of adultery

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Why Hamas will not lay down arms, recognize Israel under Trump's Gaza Plan? Know about its 1988 charter, that vows to 'eliminate Israel'

Hamas's 1988 charter vows Israel's destruction via jihad and cites antisemitic Protocols forgery; 2017 version accepts 1967 borders but rejects Israel's legitimacy. Amid Donald Trump's plan demanding disarmament, Hamas agrees to release hostages but resists laying down arms.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

Why Hamas will not lay down arms, recognize Israel under Trump's Gaza Plan? Know about its 1988 charter, that vows to 'eliminate Israel'
Will Palestinian Militant Organisation Hamas recognise Israel? (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Will Palestinian militant organization Hamas ever agree to surrender and lay down arms as one of the main conditions of Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan? Will it ever accept Israel and recognize the Jewish state? What do Hamas's founder charter of 1988 and the amended and diluted 2017 documents say about the Jewish state? Does it still vow to wipe Israel from the map of the world? These and many other questions must be discussed at a time when the militant outfit has agreed to release hostages and demanded further talks on a plethora of contentious issues. 

Hamas: 1988 charter calls for the destruction of Israel

Hamas's founding charter of 1988 is explicitly antisemitic and calls for the destruction of Israel. It also vows to wipe out the Jewish nation "from the map of the world" in the most blatant, provocative and unambiguous terms. The original charter says that "Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it". According to the charter, there is no solution to the Palestinian question except through jihad. It is full of antisemitic canards and cites 'The Protocols of the Elders of Zion', and casts the conflict as an eternal struggle against Jews.

(The 1988 charter of Hamas)

What is 'The Protocols of the Elders of Zion'?

Hamas included The Protocols of the Elders of Zion in its original charter of 1988. However, it is in fact a fabricated text purported to have the details of a Jewish plot for global domination. It was plagiarized from multiple sources and was first published in Imperial Russia in 1903, subsequently disseminating internationally in the early 20th century. It says that the Jews have controlled global banks, the media, Hollywood, and powerful governments, as the wealthy Rothschild family was at the center. However, 'The Times' in 1921 and the German newspaper 'Frankfurter Zeitung' in 1924 exposed that it was nothing but a fraudulent paper. 

(The Protocols of the Elders of the Elders of Zion)

Hamas: 2017 document

However, Hamas changed its policy a little bit, diluted its stand and came out with a new paper in 2017, which said that the struggle is against the "Zionist project," not with Jews because of their religion. It also accepts the idea of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders as a "formula of national consensus". However, the 2017 paper clearly refuses to recognize Israel and describes it as  "entirely illegal". The 2017 paper sticks to the liberation of all of historic Palestine, "from the river to the sea".

(Hamas fighters)

Has Hamas changed?

Some analysts believe the acceptance of the 1967 borders is a tactical or transitional position of Hamas, rather than a change in its goal. It was buttressed by Hamas official Ghazi Hamad in October 2023, when he said that Israel "is a country that has no place on our land," and declared that the militant outfit "must eliminate that country". 

Analysts believe that Hamas is under pressure from the Arab and  Muslim countries like Egypt, Qatar, the UAE, Turkey and Indonesia to accept the Gaza Peace Plan. It is almost decimated, with the entire leadership and most of its cadre being killed. Secondly, the people of the Gaza Strip are tired of war and they want peace. However, laying down arms and surrender may be the last thing the present leadership of Hamas may think about. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ashamed'
Isha Ambani once shared that her twins were born through IVF: 'Nothing to be ash
Hamas welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan with conditions; what are they?
Hamas welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan with conditions; what are they?
Madhuri Dixit avoided being clicked with Sanjay Dutt post-arrest: ‘She was afraid…’
Madhuri Dixit avoided being clicked with Sanjay Dutt post-arrest: ‘She was afrai
Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman's OpenAI
Who is Sujith Vishwajit? Indian-origin fintech founder hired by Sam Altman...
Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle: Sister makes SHOCKING statement on Priya Sachdev for 'destroying' Karisma Kapoor's marriage: 'Dad was totally against Priya
Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle: Sister makes SHOCKING statement on Priya
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE