Why Hamas will not lay down arms, recognize Israel under Trump's Gaza Plan? Know about its 1988 charter, that vows to 'eliminate Israel'

Hamas's 1988 charter vows Israel's destruction via jihad and cites antisemitic Protocols forgery; 2017 version accepts 1967 borders but rejects Israel's legitimacy. Amid Donald Trump's plan demanding disarmament, Hamas agrees to release hostages but resists laying down arms.

Will Palestinian militant organization Hamas ever agree to surrender and lay down arms as one of the main conditions of Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan? Will it ever accept Israel and recognize the Jewish state? What do Hamas's founder charter of 1988 and the amended and diluted 2017 documents say about the Jewish state? Does it still vow to wipe Israel from the map of the world? These and many other questions must be discussed at a time when the militant outfit has agreed to release hostages and demanded further talks on a plethora of contentious issues.

Hamas: 1988 charter calls for the destruction of Israel

Hamas's founding charter of 1988 is explicitly antisemitic and calls for the destruction of Israel. It also vows to wipe out the Jewish nation "from the map of the world" in the most blatant, provocative and unambiguous terms. The original charter says that "Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it". According to the charter, there is no solution to the Palestinian question except through jihad. It is full of antisemitic canards and cites 'The Protocols of the Elders of Zion', and casts the conflict as an eternal struggle against Jews.

(The 1988 charter of Hamas)

What is 'The Protocols of the Elders of Zion'?

Hamas included The Protocols of the Elders of Zion in its original charter of 1988. However, it is in fact a fabricated text purported to have the details of a Jewish plot for global domination. It was plagiarized from multiple sources and was first published in Imperial Russia in 1903, subsequently disseminating internationally in the early 20th century. It says that the Jews have controlled global banks, the media, Hollywood, and powerful governments, as the wealthy Rothschild family was at the center. However, 'The Times' in 1921 and the German newspaper 'Frankfurter Zeitung' in 1924 exposed that it was nothing but a fraudulent paper.

(The Protocols of the Elders of the Elders of Zion)

Hamas: 2017 document

However, Hamas changed its policy a little bit, diluted its stand and came out with a new paper in 2017, which said that the struggle is against the "Zionist project," not with Jews because of their religion. It also accepts the idea of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders as a "formula of national consensus". However, the 2017 paper clearly refuses to recognize Israel and describes it as "entirely illegal". The 2017 paper sticks to the liberation of all of historic Palestine, "from the river to the sea".

(Hamas fighters)

Has Hamas changed?

Some analysts believe the acceptance of the 1967 borders is a tactical or transitional position of Hamas, rather than a change in its goal. It was buttressed by Hamas official Ghazi Hamad in October 2023, when he said that Israel "is a country that has no place on our land," and declared that the militant outfit "must eliminate that country".

Analysts believe that Hamas is under pressure from the Arab and Muslim countries like Egypt, Qatar, the UAE, Turkey and Indonesia to accept the Gaza Peace Plan. It is almost decimated, with the entire leadership and most of its cadre being killed. Secondly, the people of the Gaza Strip are tired of war and they want peace. However, laying down arms and surrender may be the last thing the present leadership of Hamas may think about.