Why Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli were heavily fined for fight amid IPL match? Rule explained

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 saw another controversy last night after the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, where LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and RCB batter Virat Kohli were seen in a heated conversation with each other.

In the IPL 2023 LSG vs RCB match on Monday night, the star players from both the teams – Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli – were seen involved in an ugly spat after RCB won the match by 18 wickets, leading to a breach of the Code of Conduct of the IPL 2023 tournament.

After Virat Kohli celebrated the win in a unique style, seemingly mimicking Gautam Gambhir’s former ‘finger on the lips’ sign at the match, the LSG mentor was seen charging at the RCB batter, after which the two were involved in an angered argument.

Due to a heated exchange between the two Team India players, both Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were fined heavily by the IPL committee. Here is all you need to know about what happened and why the two players were fined during the LSG vs RCB match in the IPL.

Explained: Why were Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli fined?

Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Vitar Kohli were fined their 100 percent match fee for last night’s IPL game for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct due tp their heated brawl during the match.

Both Gambhir and Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offense under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, due to which their entire fee for the LSG vs RCB match was docked by the IPL committee. This means that they will not get paid for their IPL match which took place on May 1 evening.

According to the IPL 2023 Code of Conduct, Article 2.21 states that “Match Officials shall not engage in any conduct which is prejudicial to the interests of the game of cricket, BCCI and/or the League including without limitation the following: 2.1 Conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. 2.2 Conduct that brings the game into disrepute.”

According to this rule in the IPL Code of Conduct, both Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have been fined 100 percent of their match pay for last night.