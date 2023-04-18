Why gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named in Sidhu Moosewala murder, may be grilled in Atiq Ahmed murder case? | File Photo

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is likely to be questioned by the NIA in connection with the sensational Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf murder case. Bishnoi grabbed national headlines after he was earlier named in the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala in May last year. There are a few reasons behind Bishnoi falling under the investigation net in the murder case of the former MP.

Why Lawrence Bishnoi may be questioned in Atiq Ahmed murder case?

The first is the weapons used in the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. The Turkey-made pistol Zigana was used by their shooters. The same weapon was used in the daylight shooting of Moosewala. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will question Bishnoi regarding the weapons that were used by the three shooters in Atiq-Ashraf murder, sources told IANS.

“The killer used Zigana, the Turkey-made pistol to eliminate Atiq and Ashraf. It was the same weapon which was used to kill Punjabi singer Siddhu Singh Moosewala," they were quoted as saying.

Furthermore, gangster Sundar Bhati, whose name has cropped up in the Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf murder, also has connections with Bishnoi. The jailed gangster may be quizzed on this aspect too. Another factor is that Lawrence Bishnoi was seen as a role model by one of Atiq-Ashraf’s killers, Sunny.

The NIA had lodged three separate FIRs (FIR no. 37, 38, 39) last year. FIR no. 37 mentioned about a conspiracy being hatched by foreign based pro-Khalistan supporters to wage war against India and create unrest in the country. FIR no. 38 is against Bambaiya Gang comprising Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal Chaudhary and other accused. FIR no. 39 was against Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana and their aides.

On Tuesday, Lawrence Bishnoi was produced before the NIA court in connection with FIR no 37. “Recently, we held one Deepak in the case. Deepak was in touch with Bishnoi," the source said.

Gangster ‘Mahagathbandhans’

Sources further claimed that gangsters have formed two ‘Mahagathbandhans’ to operate crime syndicates smoothly through a pan-India network. “If their teams have any connections with the Atiq and Ashraf murder case, we will share the entire operation with the UP Police,” the sources added.

(Inputs from IANS)