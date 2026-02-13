FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EXPLAINER

Why Exchanges are Becoming Infrastructure, Not Just Trading Marketplace

Exchanges are evolving into market infrastructure, with custody, compliance, and settlement replacing trading volume as the real measures of trust.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Why Exchanges are Becoming Infrastructure, Not Just Trading Marketplace
If you’ve worked closely with a crypto exchange in the last two years, you already know this: trading is no longer the hard part. Matching engines are fast, liquidity is global, and fees are a race to zero. 

The real work now sits elsewhere: custody controls, compliance workflows, settlement guarantees, and auditability. That’s where exchanges win or fail. What looks like a trading app on the surface increasingly behaves like market infrastructure underneath. 

This shift didn’t happen because exchanges wanted it. It happened because regulators, institutions, and even users quietly raised the bar. 

After 2022, exchanges learned a painful lesson: platforms that do not function like infrastructure are treated as systemic risks. 

The reason is simple. The 2022 collapses—FTX, Terra-Luna, Celsius Network, and Voyager Digital—were driven by broken custody, opaque risk management, and weak settlement controls. Once exchanges failed at those basics, regulators stopped treating them like apps and started regulating them like financial infrastructure. 

 

The real moat is custody and control 

efbefb FE

Design 
Layered stack: 

  • User Interface 
  • Trading Engine 
  • Custody Layer 
  • Compliance & Controls 
  • Settlement & Audit 

 

Spot volumes can fall 40% in a bad quarter, and derivative cycles come and go. However, custody failures, compliance lapses, or settlement breakdowns are existential. 

That’s why crypto exchanges now invest more in risk teams than growth teams. 

According to the Bank for International Settlements Annual Economic Report 2023, failures around asset segregation and custody were central to the 2022 crypto collapses.  

What this signals: Institutional participation depends on verifiable, infrastructure-grade custody controls. 

This is no longer a “best practice.” It’s table stakes. 

 

Next step: Compliance 

Once custody controls are in place, compliance stops being optional. 

What used to be a backend obligation - KYC, AML, sanctions screening - is now embedded into how exchanges design flows. Compliance is no longer something you report after the fact; it’s something you execute in real time. 

Regulators like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have made it clear that intermediaries facilitating digital finance must demonstrate proactive controls, not reactive reporting. 

That’s why exchanges increasingly resemble clearinghouses: 

  • Transaction-level monitoring 
  • Wallet-level risk scoring 
  • Permissioned access for certain assets 
  • Automated enforcement logic 

In practice, many teams quietly borrow patterns from compliance-focused infrastructure providers like Kwala, especially around consent-aware data flows. Programmable enforcement becomes necessary because manual compliance controls simply don’t scale under real transaction volumes. 

As Shubham Raj, CTO, Kwala puts it: 

“The exchanges that survive won’t be the ones with the slickest UI, but the ones whose compliance logic can operate at machine speed without breaking user trust.” 

 

Custody and settlement: Where exchanges win or fail 

Look at where capital is flowing. 

  • Coinbase’s 2023 shareholder letter emphasized institutional custody and settlement services as a core growth pillar.  
  • Binance has repeatedly highlighted proof-of-reserves and custody transparency after industry-wide trust erosion.  

These aren’t marketing pivots; they reflect structural shifts in how exchanges position themselves. 

In traditional markets, market infrastructure players - clearing corporations, custodians, settlement networks - outlast brokers and trading apps. Crypto is converging toward the same shape. 

A 2024 report by McKinsey & Company notes that institutional crypto participation correlates more strongly with custody assurance and regulatory clarity than with fee structures or token listings. 

That alone tells you where exchanges are heading: away from volume games and toward infrastructure that institutions can actually rely on. 

 

How this redefines a “good” exchange 

This evolution changes how we should evaluate exchanges altogether. 

Old metrics: 

  • Number of tokens listed 
  • Trading competitions 
  • Fee discounts 

New metrics: 

  • Robust custody models 
  • Programmable compliance 
  • Settlement risk management under stress 

In digital finance, the most important systems are rarely the most exciting. They are predictable, auditable, and resilient under stress. 

As crypto matures, the exchanges that matter most will stop feeling like apps and start behaving like infrastructure. That transition—not trading volume—will define who survives the next decade. 

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

 

