Why does US call Ukraine war 'Modi's war'? Does it want to derail Zelenskyy's India visit, Modi-Putin talks?

Why has the Donald Trump administration opened a barrage of attacks on India, justifying its 25% tariffs for buying Russian oil? Why has it painted India as a villain who is behind the killing of thousands of people in Ukraine? Does it want to send strong signals to Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin?

Why has the US opened a barrage of attacks on India, justifying its 25% tariffs for buying Russian oil over and above the base tariffs of 25%, taking it to the cumulative tariffs of 50%? US President Donald Trump seems to have unleashed his men, from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Trade Advisor Peter Navarro to Senator Lindsay Graham, to attack India. Allegations ranging from profiteering on cheap Russian oil to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, to finance Moscow's war machine, to use dollars to kill civilians in Ukraine, have been heaped upon India.

What is Donald Trump administration's game plan?

The US political system has painted India as a villain who is behind the killing of thousands of people in Ukraine. It has not blamed the biggest Russian oil buyer, China or the biggest gas purchaser, the European Union. The US administration also forgets that the US-Russia trade has increased since Donald Trump took office in January this year. The two sides also agreed to increase bilateral trade at the Alaska summit.

Does US want to derail Volodymyr Zelenskyy-Narendra Modi talks?

The attacks were sharpened after Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit India soon. Analysts believe the US wants to derail the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-Narendra Modi talks in Delhi, where they can discuss the possible ways to stop the war. They point out that on earlier occasions, too, India has supported the move to stop the Russia-Ukraine war. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Indian prime minister soon after the Alaska meeting and informed him about the outcome of the talks. Polishchuk said, "We expect more Indian involvement in the peace-building process in Ukraine definitely in the political negotiation with the Russians." Analysts believe Washington does not want India to come close to Ukraine.

Is Trump sending strong signals to Vladimir Putin?

PM Modi is expected to meet Putin in the Chinese city of Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Analysts believe the Donald Trump administration wants to send strong signals to both leaders before they meet. Will India succumb to the US pressure and halt its increasingly friendly relations with Russia?

