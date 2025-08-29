Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets: ‘Less is more,’ moisturising, and natural curls
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals health issue, says he stops breathing for 15-20 seconds in sleep
From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...
Bigg Boss 19 creates HISTORY, Salman Khan's show records biggest opening on OTT in India, beats Bigg Boss 18's...
'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match
Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said, 'I have never spoken about Prakash but...'
What is Daruma Doll to be gifted to PM Modi during Japan visit? Know it's India connection here
Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'? Jefferies claims real reason is not Russian oil purchase but...
Why does US call Ukraine war 'Modi's war'? Does it want to derail Zelenskyy's India visit, Modi-Putin talks?
EXPLAINER
Why has the Donald Trump administration opened a barrage of attacks on India, justifying its 25% tariffs for buying Russian oil? Why has it painted India as a villain who is behind the killing of thousands of people in Ukraine? Does it want to send strong signals to Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin?
Why has the US opened a barrage of attacks on India, justifying its 25% tariffs for buying Russian oil over and above the base tariffs of 25%, taking it to the cumulative tariffs of 50%? US President Donald Trump seems to have unleashed his men, from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Trade Advisor Peter Navarro to Senator Lindsay Graham, to attack India. Allegations ranging from profiteering on cheap Russian oil to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, to finance Moscow's war machine, to use dollars to kill civilians in Ukraine, have been heaped upon India.
The US political system has painted India as a villain who is behind the killing of thousands of people in Ukraine. It has not blamed the biggest Russian oil buyer, China or the biggest gas purchaser, the European Union. The US administration also forgets that the US-Russia trade has increased since Donald Trump took office in January this year. The two sides also agreed to increase bilateral trade at the Alaska summit.
The attacks were sharpened after Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit India soon. Analysts believe the US wants to derail the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-Narendra Modi talks in Delhi, where they can discuss the possible ways to stop the war. They point out that on earlier occasions, too, India has supported the move to stop the Russia-Ukraine war. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Indian prime minister soon after the Alaska meeting and informed him about the outcome of the talks. Polishchuk said, "We expect more Indian involvement in the peace-building process in Ukraine definitely in the political negotiation with the Russians." Analysts believe Washington does not want India to come close to Ukraine.
PM Modi is expected to meet Putin in the Chinese city of Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Analysts believe the Donald Trump administration wants to send strong signals to both leaders before they meet. Will India succumb to the US pressure and halt its increasingly friendly relations with Russia?
Q1: How has the US painted India as a villain behind the killing of thousands of people in Ukraine?
Ans: Allegations ranging from profiteering on cheap Russian oil to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, to financing Moscow's war machine, to using dollars to kill civilians in Ukraine, have been heaped upon India.
Q2: When will PM Narendra Modi meet Russian President Vladimir Putin?
Ans: PM Modi is expected to meet Putin in the Chinese city of Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Analysts believe the Donald Trump administration wants to send strong signals to both leaders before they meet.
US President Donald Trump seems to have unleashed his men, from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Trade Advisor Peter Navarro to Senator Lindsay Graham, to attack India. Allegations ranging from profiteering on cheap Russian oil to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, to financing Moscow's war machine, to using dollars to kill civilians in Ukraine, have been heaped upon India.