This story explores the Pashtun Niazi lineage, the historical baggage attached to the name, and how it continues to shape the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s identity and political narrative.

Do you know the full name of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan? It is Imran Khan Niazi. The last word is his surname; it refers to a large Pashtun tribe. They live largely in Afghanistan and the northwestern part of Pakistan. The earliest work that provides details about the origin of Niazis is 'Makhzani-i-Afghani,' written in 1600 AD by Naimatullah under the patronage of Khan Jahan Lodi, an Afghan noble of Mughal emperor Jahangir.

When the then-Pakistan PM threatened India with a nuclear attack at the UN General Assembly meeting on September 28, 2019, India hit back, using the right to reply.

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, said, "Pogroms, Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, are not a phenomenon of today's vibrant democracies. We would request you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history."

(Vidisha Miatra hits back at Imran Khan Niazi at the UNGA meet.)

Niazi Pashtun tribe origin

However, Imran Khan never uses his surname. Why? There is an interesting reason for hiding his origin and true identity. It was Pakistan Army officer General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi (popularly called AAK Niazi), who, along with more than 90,000 soldiers, surrendered to the India Army at Ramna Race Course, Dhaka, on August 16, 1971. It was the biggest surrender in world history after World War II. The Indian Army's Eastern Command chief, Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, accepted the surrender. General Niazi was in such a pitiable condition that he did not carry a weapon to surrender. General Aurora said he would not ask the Pakistani officer to surrender his cap and belt, as required in the absence of a weapon. He gifted his own revolver to Niazi to surrender. India pardoned all of the surrendered Pakistani soldiers and repatriated them, another record in the annals of warfare.

AAK Niazi: Pakistan 1971 War

Pakistan was not as kind to its general as India, his enemy. The War Enquiry Commission, led by Hamoodur Rahman, held him responsible for defeat in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, for human rights violations, and for crimes like supervision of smuggling. He was dishonorably discharged from the Pakistan Army. Rejecting all accusations, General Niazi demanded a court-martial and emphasized that he had acted on the orders of the Pakistan Army GHQ in Rawalpindi. His demand was rejected, and the court-martial was never held. General AAK Niazi died in the Pakistani city of Lahore on February 1, 2004.

(Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Niazi has been languishing in jail with serious charges since 2023.)

While replying to Imran Khan Niazi, India reminded him, "Do not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971 and the role played by Lieutenant General AAK Niazi - a sordid fact that the honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh reminded this assembly about earlier this afternoon."

Imran Khan identity controversy

Imran Khan, a Niazi Pashtun from Pakistan, does not use his surname under these circumstances. Before being removed from his office under pressure from the Pakistan Army, he praised India for not surrendering to the US, unlike Islamabad. Ironically, opposition leader and Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Mariam Nawaz, taunted him by advising him to go to India. Imran Khan has been languishing in jail since August 2023, with many serious charges. History has not been kind to cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan Niazi.