Why did PM Modi not attend China's Victory Day Parade? Why did Donald Trump accuse Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un of conspiring against US?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose

Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai

China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome another baby boy, say eldest son Zehaan 'is overjoyed to share his kingdom'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....

J-K weather update: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation, several rivers in spate, IMD issues red alert warnings for...

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG..

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Why did PM Modi not attend China's Victory Day Parade? Why did Donald Trump accuse Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un of conspiring against US?

Beijing commemorated 80 years of its victory over Japan at the end of World War II. PM Narendra Modi was invited, though he decided to skip the event. He left the Chinese city of Tianjin on September 1, after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 01:16 PM IST

Why did PM Modi not attend China's Victory Day Parade? Why did Donald Trump accuse Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un of conspiring against US?
China held Victory Day Parade to commemorate 80 years of its victory over Japan in World War II.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un, President Xi Jinping attended China's Victory Day Parade Wednesday in the capital, Beijing. The heads of state of 20 countries, including India's archrival Pakistan, attended the parade that displayed China's military muscles, sending strong signals to friends and foes alike. Leaders of Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, and the Central Asian countries were also present at Tiananmen Square, one of the world's biggest public squares. 

Why did PM Modi skip China's Victory Day Parade?

As the latest Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), hypersonic weapons, and unmanned underwater drones were displayed under the iconic portrait of Mao Zedong, no Western leader, except the heads of state of Serbia and Slovakia, was present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India was conspicuous by his absence. No one from Australia, the Philippines and the US was seen there either; forget about Japan. Beijing commemorated 80 years of its victory over Japan at the end of World War II, which it calls "Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War." 

PM Modi was invited, though he decided to skip the event. He left the Chinese city of Tianjin on September 1, after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. 

(Flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-un, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended Victory Day Parade)

Was parade to show defiance to US?

Though the Indian prime minister met Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit to discuss bilateral issues, he decided not to attend the parade. China's Victory Day Parade is seen not only as a display of military prowess but also as a defiance of the US. Besides, it also indicated the meeting of the countries that have a love-hate relationship with the West. The presence of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un is a clear indication of what Beijing means. 

Donald Trump accuses Putin, Kim of conspiracy

President Donald Trump accused the Chinese president and North Korea’s dictator of conspiring against the US.  Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote in a post, "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un as you conspire against the United States OF America-PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP."

 

Jinping made his intentions clear as he declared that "China is never intimidated by any bullies." 

India not to jettison US for China

Analysts believe that, despite the 50% US tariffs and the daily attacks by Trump's close confidantes on India in the most unpleasant way, New Delhi does not want to offend Washington. It is believed that the Indian prime minister still hopes to extract concessions and strike a bilateral trade deal with the US, besides the withdrawal of the punitive additional tariffs for buying Russian oil. A thaw has been developed with China, the border along the LAC in eastern Ladakh has been quiet, thousands of troops have been pulled back, and Beijing has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. 

 

However, the trust deficit between the two neighbors continues. New Delhi cannot jettison the US and China cannot pull the plug on Pakistan. India and the US need each other, they are alike in many ways. PM Modi adopted a pragmatic approach by not attending China's Victory Day Parade to send signals to the West. 

FAQs

Q1: Why did China celebrate the Victory Day Parade?

Ans: Flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un, President Xi Jinping attended China's Victory Day Parade Wednesday in the capital, Beijing. Beijing commemorated 80 years of its victory over Japan at the end of World War II, which it calls "Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War." 

Q2: What did Donald Trump say about China's Victory Day Parade?

Ans: Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote in a post, "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un as you conspire against the United States OF America-PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP."

Summary

The heads of state of 20 countries, including India's archrival Pakistan, attended the parade that displayed China's military muscles, sending strong signals to friends and foes alike. Leaders of Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, and the Central Asian countries were also present at Tiananmen Square, one of the world's biggest public squares. PM Narendra Modi did not attend it. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know, he tied the knot with...
Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to set up massive 1GW data centre in India, check key details HERE
Sam Altman's OpenAI to set up HUGE 1GW data centre in India: Details
BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit, invites bids from companies with turnover of more than Rs 3000000000
BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE