Why did PM Modi not attend China's Victory Day Parade? Why did Donald Trump accuse Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un of conspiring against US?

Beijing commemorated 80 years of its victory over Japan at the end of World War II. PM Narendra Modi was invited, though he decided to skip the event. He left the Chinese city of Tianjin on September 1, after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un, President Xi Jinping attended China's Victory Day Parade Wednesday in the capital, Beijing. The heads of state of 20 countries, including India's archrival Pakistan, attended the parade that displayed China's military muscles, sending strong signals to friends and foes alike. Leaders of Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, and the Central Asian countries were also present at Tiananmen Square, one of the world's biggest public squares.

Why did PM Modi skip China's Victory Day Parade?

As the latest Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), hypersonic weapons, and unmanned underwater drones were displayed under the iconic portrait of Mao Zedong, no Western leader, except the heads of state of Serbia and Slovakia, was present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India was conspicuous by his absence. No one from Australia, the Philippines and the US was seen there either; forget about Japan. Beijing commemorated 80 years of its victory over Japan at the end of World War II, which it calls "Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War."

PM Modi was invited, though he decided to skip the event. He left the Chinese city of Tianjin on September 1, after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

(Flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-un, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended Victory Day Parade)

Was parade to show defiance to US?

Though the Indian prime minister met Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit to discuss bilateral issues, he decided not to attend the parade. China's Victory Day Parade is seen not only as a display of military prowess but also as a defiance of the US. Besides, it also indicated the meeting of the countries that have a love-hate relationship with the West. The presence of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un is a clear indication of what Beijing means.

Donald Trump accuses Putin, Kim of conspiracy

President Donald Trump accused the Chinese president and North Korea’s dictator of conspiring against the US. Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote in a post, "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un as you conspire against the United States OF America-PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP."

Jinping made his intentions clear as he declared that "China is never intimidated by any bullies."

India not to jettison US for China

Analysts believe that, despite the 50% US tariffs and the daily attacks by Trump's close confidantes on India in the most unpleasant way, New Delhi does not want to offend Washington. It is believed that the Indian prime minister still hopes to extract concessions and strike a bilateral trade deal with the US, besides the withdrawal of the punitive additional tariffs for buying Russian oil. A thaw has been developed with China, the border along the LAC in eastern Ladakh has been quiet, thousands of troops have been pulled back, and Beijing has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

However, the trust deficit between the two neighbors continues. New Delhi cannot jettison the US and China cannot pull the plug on Pakistan. India and the US need each other, they are alike in many ways. PM Modi adopted a pragmatic approach by not attending China's Victory Day Parade to send signals to the West.

FAQs

Q1: Why did China celebrate the Victory Day Parade?

Ans: Flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un, President Xi Jinping attended China's Victory Day Parade Wednesday in the capital, Beijing. Beijing commemorated 80 years of its victory over Japan at the end of World War II, which it calls "Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War."

Q2: What did Donald Trump say about China's Victory Day Parade?

Ans: Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote in a post, "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un as you conspire against the United States OF America-PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP."

Summary

The heads of state of 20 countries, including India's archrival Pakistan, attended the parade that displayed China's military muscles, sending strong signals to friends and foes alike. Leaders of Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, and the Central Asian countries were also present at Tiananmen Square, one of the world's biggest public squares. PM Narendra Modi did not attend it.