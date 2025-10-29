Why did Pakistan-Afghanistan Talks fail? Did it collapse due to TTP? How is India related?

Pakistan–Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul collapse after four days, with the TTP issue derailing efforts to sustain the fragile ceasefire.

Pakistan-Afghanistan talks have failed after four days of protracted negotiations in the Turkish city of Istanbul. Though neither side has resumed attacks, it is believed that the peace may prove to be short-lived and the guns may begin booming across the Durand Line once again sooner than apprehended. The Istanbul talks followed the earlier talks held in Doha after the two neighbouring states attacked each other this month, killing dozens on both sides of the disputed border. The ceasefire was declared on October 19, paving the way for detailed talks.

Did Istanbul Peace Talks fail due to TTP?

Confirming the collapse of the talks, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar took to X. In a post on the social media platform, he said that the dialogue “failed to bring about any workable solution,” despite mediation by Qatar and Turkey. He said that Islamabad agreed to hold talks to give peace a chance at the request of the brotherly Islamic countries of Qatar and Turkey. The reason for the collapse of the talks is evident. Kabul reportedly refused to rein in the Islamic militant group Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). It can be understood by Tarar's statement. He said that the Taliban regime of Afghanistan remains "indifferent to Pakistan’s losses" even though "Pakistan has always desired, advocated, and immensely sacrificed for peace and prosperity for the people of Afghanistan."

Deadlock continues

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistani security officials told The Associated Press that there was a deadlock in the talks in Istanbul over the reluctance of Kabul to accept demands about assurances that Afghan soil not be used against Pakistan. They also said that Turkey tried to break the impasse, but it failed to convince either side. However, the Afghanistan-controlled media RTA said that Kabul "made every effort to hold constructive talks," but that the "Pakistani side does not seem to have this intention."

Meanwhile, Pakistan has confessed that it had an agreement with a foreign country that allowed its land to carry out drone attacks inside Afghanistan. Pakistan did not name the country. In another development, Islamabad had indicated that relations with the neighboring country deteriorated after Kabul improved its ties with India. The Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes began when Taliban leader and Foreign Minister Malik Khan Muttaqi was on a visit. He declared that Afghanistan's soil would not be allowed to be used against India. Islamabad wants a similar assurance, but it has been denied by Kabul.