Why did Kolkata receive 2,663% excess rainfall in 22 hours? Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal or climate change?

The City of Joy was making preparations to welcome Durga, who is considered Bengal's daughter and who visits her home once a year. However, it was caught by a heavy downpour as it received more rainfall in 22 hours than it had received in the previous 22 days.Life in Kolkata was thrown out of gear, and seven people were killed as deaths were reported from Beniapukur, Behala, Haridevpur, Ballygunge, Mominpore, Netajinagar, and Garfa.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) reported unusually high rainfall in the southern and eastern parts of the city.Garia Kamdahari received 332 mm of rain, followed by Jodhpur Park with 285 mm, Kalighat with 280 mm, Topsia with 275 mm, Ballygunge with 264 mm, and Thantania in north Kolkata with 195 mm.

Metro service hit hard

Metro Railway services were hit hard as waterlogging was reported on the Blue Line between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations. A Metro Rail spokesperson told journalists, "In order to ensure passengers’ safety, services have been suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations since morning hours. Truncated services are being run between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations."

Kolkata registers 2,663% more rainfall

How the people were caught off guard can be understood by the fact that Kolkata recorded 178.6 mm of rainfall from September 1 to September 22. It was 16 per cent lower than the normal of 213.7 mm during this period. However, the residents of the City of Joy received 247.4 mm of rain between 8:30 am Monday and 8:30 am Tuesday. According to the IMD, Kolkata received 2,663 per cent more rainfall during this period.

IMD blames it on a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal

Why did Kolkata receive so much rainfall during the period? According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the extraordinary rainfall was caused by a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal. It also caused heavy downpours in Hooghly, Howrah, and other coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal.

Warning of more rains, it said, "The low pressure that formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday now lies over the coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and northwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to persist for another 24 hours before weakening."

Climate change?

Analysts believe that climate change has raised sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal. It may be considered the cause of the extraordinary rainfall, as the warmer seas pump more moisture into the atmosphere, which fuels heavier downpours when low-pressure systems or depressions form. IMD and global climate studies show that while the number of rainy days in eastern India has fallen, the frequency of very heavy rainfall events with over 200 mm/day has increased. This is exactly what Kolkata saw—a cloudburst-like rainfall in just a few hours.

