Why did Jagdeep Dhankhar quit? Not health, THESE may be reasons for his abrupt announcement...

Did Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar decide to call it a day after 4 PM Monday? But why did he do so, and under pressure of whom? Did he vacate the office so that someone could be accommodated for bigger political gain of the BJP? Did the vice president call it a day after being humiliated?

Vice President cited health as the reason for quitting his office in his resignation letter. No one can believe it. In spite of undergoing a cardiac check-up, a few months back, he was in the pink of his health. He was very active, attending programmes at many places and attending the office as normal on the day he announced his resignation. Attending an event at the JNU just 12 days earlier, the 74-year-old vice president had said that he would complete his term in his office. Jagdeep Dhankar said, "I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention." It is also interesting to note that he agreed to attend an event in Jaipur. Hours before he sent his resignation, a press release by the Vice President's Secretariat at 4 pm on Monday confirmed his scheduled travel to Jaipur later this week.

Why did Jagdeep Dhankar quit suddenly?

Why did Nadda, Rijiju skip Dhankhar's meeting?

The vice president might have been asked to quit after he announced having received a notice signed by 68 opposition MPs for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose house a large amount of cash was recovered. The BJP was working on a similar move to take the credit for fighting against corruption. It made its displeasure apparent when Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, skipped a meeting called by Dhankhar later in the day.

Did Dhankhar vacate office for Nitish Kumar?

Second theory doing the rounds is that Jagdeep Dhankhar might have resigned to make room for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The BJP is aware of the rise of anti-incumbency sentiments in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has come under attacks not only from the opposition, but also from allies like Chirag Paswan for deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The saffron party may find it difficult to attack the Rashtriya Janata Dal, holding it responsible for the lawlessness or the 'jungle raj', as it has called the Lalu Prasad-Rabari Devi-led regime many times. It is logical that the BJP sidelines Nitish Kumar and moves ahead with its own man as the chief minister's face.

Was BJP uncomfortable with attacks on judiciary?

The analysts also believe that the ruling party was not comfortable with Dhankhar's relentless attacks on the judiciary as it was sending wrong signals. Jagdeep Dhankar courted controversy soon after being elected and taking over the charge in August 2022. He kickstarted a political controversy in 2022, and slammed the Supreme Court's 2015 verdict that struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act. Delivering his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on December 7, 2022, he said, "There is no parallel to such a development in democratic history where a duly legitimised constitutional prescription has been judicially undone. A glaring instance of severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the mandate of the people, of which this house and the Lok Sabha are custodians." The BJP jettisoned Dhankar before he could cause more serious damage to the party.