Is it the compulsion of realpolitik that New Delhi is moving closer to Israel in an attempt to woo the West, particularly the US? How will it impact Indian interests in the Middle East? Is it the impact of the domestic policy that India and Iran are moving apart after decades of close ties?

Why has India jettisoned its traditional ally Iran, which has batted for it in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for decades on several issues, including Jammu and Kashmir? Is it the compulsion of realpolitik that New Delhi is moving closer to Israel in an attempt to woo the West, particularly the US? How will it impact Indian interests in the Middle East? Is it the impact of the domestic policy that India and Iran are moving apart after decades of close ties?

Israel bombs Iran

Israel Defence Force bombed nuclear sites and other places spread across Iran when the Islamic nation was holding talks with the US on the same issue, people were shocked. Tehran retaliated to some extent. However, New Delhi sent stronger shockwaves when it distanced itself from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) condemnation of Israel’s attacks. It signaled a potential rift in the influential Eurasian political bloc over the conflict, and India's absence made it more sinister.

India distances itself from SCO

So, why did India refuse to take part in the discussions or endorse the SCO’s position on Israel’s attacks when at least 80 people were killed, including Iranian nuclear scientists, university professors, top-ranking commanders of the Iranian armed forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and even innocent civilians? Did New Delhi back Israel? What is at stake for India and for those countries that endorsed the SCO statement?

In what may best be called a balancing act, External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar talked to his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and "conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events". Urging "avoidance of any escalator steps and an early return to diplomacy", he said, "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. He also urged both sides to use existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy to “work towards a de-escalation of the situation”.

India-Israel Defence Deal

Why did India not come out openly in support of its traditional friend? Though India has always supported the idea of peaceful co-existence of Israel and Palestine, it has allegedly tilted towards Tel Aviv, partly due to international diplomacy and partly for domestic politics. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) India is Israel’s largest weapons buyer. Besides, New Delhi sold rockets and explosives to Israel amid the war in Gaza. Israel has recently evinced interest in buying rocket launchers from India.

Invests In Chabahar Port

On the other hand, New Delhi signed a deal with Iran in 2016 for an investment of $8 billion investment in Chabahar port and industries in Chabahar Special Economic Zone. The project includes an aluminum smelter and a urea-making facility. India wants to develop Chabahar port as a transit route to Afghanistan and central Asia.

What will India do next? Will it move closer to Israel and the West, antagonizing Iran and other players in the Middle East?