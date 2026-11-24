Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Nepal earlier this month to lay the groundwork for Shah’s India visit. He met with Shah and senior officials including; Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal. Misri also met with his counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai.

Nepal PM, Balendra Shah visited New Delhi (India) on November 22-23 and led a 34 member delegation including -- Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and senior government officials. This was his first overseas visit.

During his India visit, Shah met with President Droupadi Muru, PM Modi and External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Nepal earlier this month to lay the groundwork for Shah’s India visit. He met with Shah and senior officials including; Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal. Misri also met with his counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai (Nepal’s Foreign Secretary).

There have been differences between Nepal and India especially after India re-opened the Kailash Mansarovar yatra via Lipulekh – which Nepal considers an integral part. Relations improved after India was the first country to provide humanitarian aid to Nepal, after the latter was struck with devastating floods in August 2026 (the floods caused economic damage to the tune of $4.7 billion). During his visit to India, Shah acknowledged the same.

Said the Nepal PM: “As a dependable and trusted neighbour, India has consistently stood as a first responder in times of natural disasters and difficult hours. For this, I express my sincere appreciation to the government and people of India,”.

Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Shishir Khanal has also reiterated the point that India-Nepal relationship, is very important and needs to be viewed independently from Nepal’s ties with China.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry while commenting on Balendra Shah’s India visit said: “an important opportunity to ⁠review our wide-ranging cooperative partnership with a forward-looking perspective, maximising mutual benefits for the peoples of both countries,”.

The MEA highlighted the multi-faceted relationship between both countries and said that several issues would be discussed including; development cooperation, people-to-people ties, energy ties, connectivity and technology.

On November 22, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar met with Balendra Shah and said that India cherishes its relationship with Nepal.

PM Modi meeting with Nepal PM

On November 23, PM Modi met with Balendra Shah. India and Nepal adopted a joint-vision which seeks to align India’s national goal of “Viksit Bharat” with Nepal’s aspiration “Samunnat Nepal” covering several areas including – trade, energy, connectivity, tourism, education and technology.

Modi expressed condolences and sympathies to the people of Nepal over the loss and destruction caused by the floods. He also announced a $1.62 billion package to assist Nepal with development and reconstruction post the floods, India announced that it will establish a start-up incubator, an innovation hub and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal.

PM Modi while highlighting the talent and potential of Nepal’s youth said that more scholarship opportunities would be created for Nepalese youth keen to pursue higher studies in India (in 2023-2024 Nepal accounted for 24.1% of international student enrolment in India).

MoUs were signed between both countries in several areas including space and health. PM Modi praised Shah’s vision for Nepal. Modi and Shah jointly inaugurated the Saryu-Kamala Express which connects Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. This link will give a boost to religious tourism and people-to-people ties between both countries.

While referring to cultural and historical linkages between both countries, PM Modi said: “India-Nepal relations are woven together by shared history, faith, culture and deep people-to-people ties. Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are symbols of our shared civilisation and faith. With the Saryu-Kamal Express train service, we are giving a new dimension to our sacred relationship. This train service will help devotees coming to Ayodhya to travel to Janakpur in Nepal.”

Modi and Shah also laid virtually the foundation for the development of a petroleum terminal at Jhapa, Nepal. The progress of other petroleum and hydro projects was also discussed. Nepal also sought India’s assistance for developing sports infrastructure – particularly in cricket.

Connectivity, with the aim of easing the movement of people and goods between both countries, was high on the agenda during the meeting between Shah and Modi. Both leaders inaugurated the Dharchula Road Bridge between Uttarakhand and Nepal and laid the foundation stone for the Banbasa Integrated Check Post. India also said that for transit trade it would provide access to the Kandla and Paradip ports in Gujarat and Odisha respectively.

The Nepal PM also highlighted the historical ties between both countries. He extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Nepal and invited more Indian tourists to visit Nepal’s religious and cultural landmarks (in 2025-2026, Indian tourists estimated at well over 3,00,000 accounted for over 25% of total international tourists). Balendra Shah also called for enhancing air connectivity between both countries so that people to people linkages between both countries gets a further push.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while it is important to strengthen economic relations and focus on areas like energy and connectivity, it is also important for both countries to explore cooperation in newer areas especially education, innovation and R and D. It is also important to give a further push to tourism linkages between both countries – in this context some of the announcements made during Balendra Shah’s India visit are important.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)