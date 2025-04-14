The historic public ceremony, held at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, is considered a significant moment in Dalit history. This was the occasion when the Dalit leader chose Buddhism as a path to liberation from the oppressive and inhuman caste system. However, the moot question is: why did he choose Buddhi

Dr. BR Ambedkar, the main architect of the Indian Constitution, shocked the world when he embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956, along with over 3.6 lakh followers. The historic public ceremony, held at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, is considered a significant moment in Dalit history. This was the occasion when the Dalit leader chose Buddhism as a path to liberation from the oppressive and inhuman caste system. However, the moot question is: why did he choose Buddhism and not Islam?

Buddhism rejects caste hierarchy

As a core scholar, he had studied all major religions and knew in depth about the central philosophy and social and moral lessons of all faiths of the time. Deeply engrossed in humanist and egalitarian ideals, Dr. Ambedkar considered Buddhism’s emphasis on rationality, morality, and non-theism to be more compatible with his philosophy. He was deeply appealed by the fact that Buddhism rejected caste hierarchy, rituals, and the idea of a creator god. Babasaheb considered these things as tools of oppression.

Why did Ambedkar not choose Islam?

Though Islam is an egalitarian religion, based on equality, Ambedkar knew well that the Muslim societies in India still practiced social discrimination, and Arzal castes, the Dalits within Islam, were subjected to the oppressive caste system. The architect of the Indian Constitution was apprehensive that conversion to Islam might replace Hindu caste identity with Muslim social stratification. It will not liberate Dalits from oppression.

The country had barely emerged from the tragic situation when lakhs of the people were forced to leave their homes and hearths, thousands were killed, and rape and other forms of sexual atrocities were committed; conversion to Islam would have reopened these wounds and polarized Indian society.

Did Ambedkar want to revive lost Indian tradition?

On the other hand, Buddhism was viewed as an indigenous religion, Islam, or Christianity. He might have thought of reviving Buddhism as a way to reclaim a lost Indian tradition. Ambedkar was so impressed by Buddhism that he said, "I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity."

Dr. Ambedkar did not go with Islam and Christianity also because he thought these were foreign religions with their historical baggage. He might have realized the rigid dogmas and social hierarchies of these faiths. He chose his religion strategically and aimed at empowering Dalits with a distinct identity within India’s cultural fabric.