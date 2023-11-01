Headlines

Why Delhi is facing one of the worst AQI seasons in November 2023? Reason behind deteriorating air quality

Delhi NCR is once again grappling with steeply declining air quality, with the COVID masks making a comeback – this time to save Delhiites from increasing pollution.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

As the clear summer skies in Delhi NCR have taken a backseat and winter is once again upon us, so is the season of worsening air quality and increasing pollution in the national capital, with the residents choking because of the extremely high AQI.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in many parts of Delhi NCR has already crossed 400, putting the air quality of the national capital in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category. Despite the end of the pandemic, the Covid masks have made a comeback in Delhi, this time to save the residents from increasing pollution.

The AQI of Delhi NCR saw a massive spike in the last week of October, making October 2023 the most toxic month in terms of air quality since 2019 in Delhi. As the AQI is rising earlier than usual this year, here is the reason behind the worsening air quality in the national capital.

Why Delhi NCR air quality is deteriorating?

Due to the steady rise in Delhi NCR AQI every year, it has become one of the most polluted capital cities in the world. As electric vehicles in the city are increasing, vehicular pollution continues to decrease, but the AQI is still seeing an upward spike.

The main reason behind this is the particulate matter (PM) in the air of the national capital. In the last few years, Delhi was seeing rains in October and November, leading to the PM being washed away, but this year there has been little rain in these months, leading to worsening AQI.

The second reason for the air pollution in Delhi is the rise in farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, as the harvest season has already started. It is further speculated that the harvest season will go on for a few more weeks than usual, leading to more farm fires.

Since the festive season is delayed by a few weeks this year, the harvest season will also go on for a longer time in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, causing farm fires and increased pollution levels in Delhi NCR.

READ | Explainer: What is 'white hydrogen' found beneath France and how is it beneficial?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

