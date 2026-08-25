Why is China suddenly warming up to India? The real reason has little to do with friendship

Why is China rushing towards India? Is it due to the spirit of friendship or a well-calculated and calibrated move to take advantage of India in the changing geopolitics where it has to compete with the US?

Why is China warming up to India despite the unsettled border dispute and increasing business rivalry? Is there a change of heart or a calibrated, interest‑driven thaw between the two estranged neighbours? After the Galwan skirmishes, when troops on both sides were killed, the two countries realised that instead of a costly confrontation, they should build a minimal, pragmatic relationship while keeping the disputed issues on the back burner. Though both countries insisted that the border issue remains at the core of the relationship and no tangible progress is plausible without resolving this, post 2024, they decided to move on and develop a working relationship while trying to manage the disputes in a better way at least for the time being.

India-China Ties

China is treading with utter caution and taking well-calculated and calibrated moves with far-reaching consequences in mind. As it has to compete with the US in world geopolitics and beat it in the changing geopolitical game plan, it can not open two fronts simultaneously. It has rivalry with the US and its allies and many major regional flashpoints like Taiwan, the South China Sea, Korea, Japan and the Indo-Pacific Region. A hostile India on its southwestern flank would make things murkier for Beijing and spin the matter out of its control.

The importance of India lies in the fact that the Communist regime does not need it as an ally; it wants New Delhi not to become a hardened adversary at a time when it is caught in a bigger fight with Washington. Beijing wants to engage India in such a way that all outstanding issues are managed in a better way or put on a slow back burner, and keep it away from the expanding US web.

India-China trade

On the other hand, a country with a population of 140 crore people with an ever-expanding middle class is a very big market. Beijing, grappling with the problems of surplus capacity and a decreasing growth rate, needs a country where it can use its surplus capacity, used technology and park additional money. In a way, the India-China friendship is basically a supply chain truce, where each of the countries wants to help the other and take advantage of the situation. Beijing wants to use India for manufacturing the following products and exporting the same to the world after selling these products in India.

Pharmaceuticals, as India is heavily dependent on Chinese APIs.

EV, where India is still a non-starter, while China's BYD challenges Elon Musk's Tesla.

Solar cells, as India has set an ambitious target of 42 GW of domestic solar cell manufacturing capacity, alongside a broader target of 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

Smartphones: About 90% of the mobile phones used in India are of Chinese origin.

Electronic equipment

Batteries

Semiconductors, where India is in the beginner's phase.

China's game plan

China has the dual purpose of weaning India away from its business rivals in these sectors; they are the US, Japan, Taiwan, Australia and Europe. India has already moved one step ahead by relaxing the FDI rules, allowing companies from the bordering states to invest up to a 10% stake. India has also indicated at removing certain non-tariff trade barriers to facilitate a better trade relationship.

China seems to extend the hand of friendship to India also due to the changing geopolitical realities and regional power dynamics. It wants to use multilateral leveraging factors like BRICS, SCO, Global South.

Regional Blocs

BRICS can be used for expansion, de‑dollarization discussions, and providing development finance. If the bloc somehow agrees to use any other currency or coin, a new one to replace the dollar or reduce its use, it will be a major challenge to the US.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) can be used to focus on regional security, economic cooperation, and political stability in Eurasia. It can be used to counter the US in this region.

China can use Global South diplomacy to serve its interests in climate, trade rules, and development priorities.

However, it would be a mistake to think that India and China will become good friends. No. They will work with each other to take benefit and move ahead. These are the main hurdles: