Why Australian universities are rejecting Indian students from these 5 states? All about document fraud

Australian universities have come forward to say that they will be rejecting the applications of students from 5 Indian states, due to fraudulent documents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

While Australia is one of the prime spots where Indian students migrate to pursue higher education, Indians from certain states are now experiencing a setback when it comes to applications, with Australian universities rejecting them without proper review.

Several universities in Australia have decided not to accept any Indian candidates, especially from the five states mentioned in the list, due to the rise in fraudulent documents and scams. These five states are Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and certain cities in Jammu and Kashmir.

As cited by universities in Australia, the number of fraudulent documents from these states is extremely high, as well as the dropout rate of students. Here is all you need to know about the fraud document scam by Indian students and the decision of Australian universities.

Why are Australian universities rejecting Indians?

While Australia is a hotspot for Indian students pursuing higher education, some educational universities have noticed a high amount of fraudulent documents from students hailing from several Indian states, most notably Punjab and Haryana.

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs, which is in charge of the student visa programme in the country, revealed that one in four Indian students travels to Australia with fraudulent or non-genuine documents and college applications.

Further, it has been revealed that out of all, over 24 percent of Indian applications are now being rejected because of document fraud, and the high dropout rate of students. Universities in Australia have said that this is because of students seeking help from unreliable and non-credible agents who aid visas and the application process.

However, the Indian organization Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI) has termed the blacklisting of Indian students by Australian universities as “discriminatory”. Meanwhile, the Australian High Commission in India has issued a clarification in this regard.

The Australian government has not placed any sort of ban on Indian students when it comes to college applications, and the high commission remains unaware of this. However, they made clear that Australian universities have the authority to make their own decisions while deciding on student intake from certain regions of India.

