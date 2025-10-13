Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting? Has new Afghan War begun? How may it impact India?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Payments Bank wins contract for FASTag ANPR-based toll collection on Gurugram-Jaipur highway

Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war as he arrives in Israel: 'I'm good at...'

Nobel Prize in Economics 2025 awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt; know details

Japan declares nationwide influenza epidemic, cases surge past 6,000; Should India worry?

Will Gaza Peace Plan fail as Hamas resumes attacks on opponents, tightens grip on Gaza Strip despite surrender expectations

Is Diwali 2025 on October 20 or 21? Check celebration date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance, and more

At least 42 dead in South Africa as bus crashes off mountain road

Dev Diwali 2025: Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of Dev Deepawali this year

BIG Boost For Tamil Nadu: THIS company set to invest Rs 150000000000 in the state for..., will create 14000 new jobs, name is...

Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's Jio Payments Bank wins contract for FASTag ANPR-based toll collection on Gurugram-Jaipur highway

Jio Payments Bank wins contract for MLFF project on Gurugram-Jaipur highway

Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war as he arrives in Israel: 'I'm good at...'

Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war

Nobel Prize in Economics 2025 awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt; know details

Economics Nobel 2025 goes to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting? Has new Afghan War begun? How may it impact India?

Pakistan and Afghanistan clash along the Durand Line, leaving hundreds dead as tensions rise over Kabul’s growing ties with India.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:18 PM IST

Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting? Has new Afghan War begun? How may it impact India?
Pakistan-Afghanistan Border. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting? Why has Islamabad bombed targets near the Afghan capital of Kabul? Has a new Afghan War begun? How may it impact India? Is Pakistan upset over the Taliban's support for India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir? These questions have arisen after Islamabad claimed to have killed 200 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. Kabul responded by claiming to have killed more than 50 Pakistan Army troops. Interestingly, the military clashes began at a time when Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was on an eight-day visit to India. It is not a coincidence that Muttaqi slammed terrorism and backed India on Jammu and Kashmir.  

Pakistan-Afghanistan fight along Durand Line

The troops of the two neighbrouring countries fired at each other at many places along the 2,600 km long international border of the Durand Line. Pakistan's state-run radio confirmed that fighting had taken place at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Bahram Chah in Balochistan. While the Pakistan Army has claimed to have killed at least 200 Taliban fighters, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government spokesman, said that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 wounded in the clashes. He confirmed the death of nine Taliban fighters. The Pakistan Army has admitted the death of its 23 soldiers in the fighting. 

In a statement, the Pakistan Army said, "21 hostile positions on the Afghan side of the border were also briefly physically captured and multiple terrorist training camps used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan were rendered inoperative." In what may be called the reason for the skirmishes, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military’s media wing, said, "Last night’s episode vindicates Pakistan’s long-standing position that the Taliban government is actively facilitating the terrorists."

Shehbaz Sharif joins row 

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined the issue as he said, “Under the bold leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan army not only gave a firm and fitting response to Afghanistan’s aggression but also destroyed several of their posts, forcing retreat. There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s defence. Every act of aggression will be met with a strong and effective response."

Is TTP only reason for Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes?

Analysts believe the attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is just one of the many reasons, not the only reason. Another reason is that the Taliban wants to assert itself and show that it is an independent authority not under the control of Pakistan. It aims to establish itself at a time when it is emerging from isolation. On the other hand, Pakistan is upset over the development for the same reason as it has always seen itself as a master of the neighboring country, which is just an extension of its hegemony and control. 

Afghanistan-India bonhomie upsets Pakistan?

The experts also believe that Islamabad is upset over the fact that Kabul is inching towards its rival, India, and Russia, which has lost control over the rugged country. Adding insult to the injury, Muttaqi not only visited India, but he also slammed the Pahalgam terror attack. He went to the extent of supporting India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. This incident has angered Islamabad so much that it summoned the Afghan diplomat and handed him a protest letter. 

Analysts believe Pakistan is also upset over the fact that countries like India, China, the US and Russia are wooing the Taliban, a diplomatic pariah till recently. Islamabad wants a full control over the Taliban, which it has funded, armed, trained and given shelter at a time when it was under the US attack. How can it assert itself as an independent authority?  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals...
Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; takes a jibe at 'temporary bonds' in Bollywood: 'Golden days when friendship..'
Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan
'Donald Trump considers PM Modi...', says US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor after meeting PM
'Donald Trump considers PM Modi...', says US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student ...
Passengers ALERT: Indian Railways introduces NEW safety measures ahead of Diwali, Chhath, advises not to carry THESE 6 items while travelling on train, these are...
Indian Railways introduces safety measures ahead of festive season, check out
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE