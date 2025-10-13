Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting? Has new Afghan War begun? How may it impact India?

Pakistan and Afghanistan clash along the Durand Line, leaving hundreds dead as tensions rise over Kabul’s growing ties with India.

Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan fighting? Why has Islamabad bombed targets near the Afghan capital of Kabul? Has a new Afghan War begun? How may it impact India? Is Pakistan upset over the Taliban's support for India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir? These questions have arisen after Islamabad claimed to have killed 200 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. Kabul responded by claiming to have killed more than 50 Pakistan Army troops. Interestingly, the military clashes began at a time when Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was on an eight-day visit to India. It is not a coincidence that Muttaqi slammed terrorism and backed India on Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan-Afghanistan fight along Durand Line

The troops of the two neighbrouring countries fired at each other at many places along the 2,600 km long international border of the Durand Line. Pakistan's state-run radio confirmed that fighting had taken place at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Bahram Chah in Balochistan. While the Pakistan Army has claimed to have killed at least 200 Taliban fighters, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government spokesman, said that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 wounded in the clashes. He confirmed the death of nine Taliban fighters. The Pakistan Army has admitted the death of its 23 soldiers in the fighting.

In a statement, the Pakistan Army said, "21 hostile positions on the Afghan side of the border were also briefly physically captured and multiple terrorist training camps used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan were rendered inoperative." In what may be called the reason for the skirmishes, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military’s media wing, said, "Last night’s episode vindicates Pakistan’s long-standing position that the Taliban government is actively facilitating the terrorists."

Shehbaz Sharif joins row

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined the issue as he said, “Under the bold leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan army not only gave a firm and fitting response to Afghanistan’s aggression but also destroyed several of their posts, forcing retreat. There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s defence. Every act of aggression will be met with a strong and effective response."

Is TTP only reason for Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes?

Analysts believe the attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is just one of the many reasons, not the only reason. Another reason is that the Taliban wants to assert itself and show that it is an independent authority not under the control of Pakistan. It aims to establish itself at a time when it is emerging from isolation. On the other hand, Pakistan is upset over the development for the same reason as it has always seen itself as a master of the neighboring country, which is just an extension of its hegemony and control.

Afghanistan-India bonhomie upsets Pakistan?

The experts also believe that Islamabad is upset over the fact that Kabul is inching towards its rival, India, and Russia, which has lost control over the rugged country. Adding insult to the injury, Muttaqi not only visited India, but he also slammed the Pahalgam terror attack. He went to the extent of supporting India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. This incident has angered Islamabad so much that it summoned the Afghan diplomat and handed him a protest letter.

Analysts believe Pakistan is also upset over the fact that countries like India, China, the US and Russia are wooing the Taliban, a diplomatic pariah till recently. Islamabad wants a full control over the Taliban, which it has funded, armed, trained and given shelter at a time when it was under the US attack. How can it assert itself as an independent authority?