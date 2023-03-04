Why are Gurgaon residents protesting against Kherki Daula toll plaza?

Gurgaon news (File)

The residents of Gurgaon's Kherki Daula village and other locals have launched a massive protest against the Central government over a toll plaza. The villages, societies, RWAs of colonies, industrial associations, workers unions have formed a committee that will fight for their demand -- removal of the toll plaza. To begin with, 1,000 people have joined the committee but their numbers are swelling steadily. The agitation will not be carried out on the lines of Sirhaul toll plaza protest over which the authorities had removed the facility. At that time, protests, hunger strikes and demonstrations had helped them get success. This time, however, they are planning a different strategy.

Why are they protesting against the toll? According to reports, the toll plaza causes traffic, inconveniencing the locals. Also, they are forced to pay a toll to use the road, raising their monthly travel budget. This is why they want the toll removed.

As per Manesar Industrial Association former chief Pawan Yadav, secretary Manoj Tyagi, Shikohabad former sarpanch Shyochand, Gajraj Yadav Manesar, the committee will neither hold protests nor do physical agitation. They will fight a legal battle. They claimed the toll is being charged illegally. They have demanded an audit by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. They said they will demand a CBI probe as well.

Manoj Tyagi and Gajraj Manesar told Amar Ujala that the state and the central governments lied to them. They kept assuring them that the toll will be shifted to Panchgaon. The NHAI had rejected the land earmarked for the construction of a toll plaza. They alleged that the toll is being taken to foot the bill of KMP construction and bank loan recovery -- both are illegal activities.

Manoj told the newspaper that they found that in 2007, DS Construction Company had constructed the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to Gurgaon's Rajeev Chowk.It was later extended to Kherki. In the same year, toll collection was also started at Sarhaul border and Kherki Daula. DS Construction started construction of KMP in 2012 after seven years. They took a loan of Rs 1200 crore from several banks.

When the Sirhaul border toll was being ordered to be removed after High Court permission, the banks argued that the loan of 1200 crores had become 1600 crores. The court had said that at one place in Kherki Daula, the toll can be recovered, but the border toll will have to be removed. Since then, banks are recovering their loans from here, he added.